A former McKinley High School assistant band director who ordered several students to perform push-ups for showing up late to a 2014 marching band practice offered an in-court apology Wednesday to an ex-student who was hospitalized for five days with muscle and kidney issues after the punishment.

"I am truly sorry for what happened to you. I would not have ever done anything to hurt you. If I could take it all back I would," Jason Jones said from the witness stand to Tristen Rushing and his mother, Melissa Rushing, as they sat in state District Judge William Morvant's courtroom.

Melissa and Tristen Rushing, 20, are suing the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, McKinley and Jones — who was McKinley's volunteer assistant band director for 22 years before leaving in 2016 — for damages.

Both sides rested their cases Wednesday and will give their closing arguments Thursday to the jury, which will then deliberate the case.

McKinley band director Frank Williams, who testified Tuesday that he and Jones decided to have tardy band members perform push-ups to drive home the point that tardiness would not be tolerated, also apologized Wednesday from the witness stand as he testified for a second day.

Williams said he never intended to inflict pain on Rushing or any band member.

"It was never my intention, and I'm extremely sorry that happened," Williams said.

Jones testified he ordered Rushing and three other marching band members who showed up late to an Oct. 28, 2014, band practice to do 200 push-ups each.

Rushing testified Tuesday he did the 200 push-ups in about 15 minutes, but Jerund McGowan — a 2010 McKinley graduate and former marching band member who monitored the push-ups that Rushing and the others performed that day — testified Wednesday that Rushing did between 20 and 50 push-ups before he let Rushing return to the practice.

McGowan said he told the students they only had to perform 50 push-ups "because 200 was a little outlandish" and "too many."

Rushing testified Wednesday that McGowan told him nothing.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board prohibits corporal punishment, but Carla Courtney, who is representing the School Board and McKinley in the case, indicated in her questioning of Williams on Wednesday that the written prohibition did not specifically mention push-ups as it does about paddling and spanking.

"I never knew push-ups were part of corporal punishment," Williams replied. "If I had known that I never would have allowed it."

Jones, a former McKinley and Southern University marching band member, said in response to a question from Sean Fagan, who represents Melissa and Tristen Rushing, that the push-ups he ordered were meant to get the point across "mentally, not physically."

Rushing told the jury Tuesday that the push-ups caused his arms to swell and his urine to turn black. He was diagnosed at the hospital with a condition that resulted in rapid deterioration of muscle tissue and the release of muscle enzymes into his system, which threatened his kidneys.