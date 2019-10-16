John Paul Funes, the former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake hospitals who pleaded guilty earlier this year to embezzling $550,000-plus from 2012 to 2018, will learn his punishment Thursday in federal court.

Funes, 49, of Baton Rouge, faces up to 20 years in prison on each single count of wire fraud and money laundering, although he isn't expected to be sentenced to anywhere close to that amount of time. He's also looking at possible hefty fines and restitution.

+4 Ex-Our Lady of the Lake Foundation chief Funes pleads guilty in embezzling case The former chief fundraiser for Our Lady of the Lake hospitals admitted in federal court Thursday that he embezzled more than $550,000 over a …

Funes’ lawyer, former U.S. Attorney Walt Green, has said Funes plans to make full restitution.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles will sentence Funes, who pleaded guilty before the judge on June 20. Federal prosecutors had charged him June 4.

+4 Ex-OLOL Foundation head makes first federal court appearance in embezzling case The former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation made his first federal court appearance Wednesday since being charged last week by fede…

Funes admitted stealing gift cards intended for cancer patients, flying family and friends to LSU and New Orleans Saints football games on charter flights labeled as “outbound patient transports,” and sending money to persons who did little to no work for the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation he headed.

The foundation is the nonprofit fundraising arm for Our Lake of the Lake Regional Medical Center and its affiliated hospitals. Funes served as foundation president and chief executive officer until he was fired last November.

Prosecutors have said Funes falsified dozens of payment vouchers and created fictitious records to cover up the thefts.

Our Lady of the Lake fundraiser John Paul Funes took $810,000 and acted alone, audit says John Paul Funes, a fundraising maven and high society fixture until being accused of fraud in November, acted alone in diverting more than $81…

The bill of information filed against Funes alleged he submitted vouchers to pay home medical care for a Children's Hospital patient, then sent checks totaling $107,000 to an unnamed Florida resident and the person's daughter. Neither were patients at the hospital, but Funes had a close relationship with their family. The pair — identified in court documents only as individuals "A" and "B" — then sent about $63,000 back to Funes.

A source close to the case, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the case publicly, has confirmed that those persons are the mother and sister of former LSU quarterback Rohan Davey. They have not been charged in the case.

Davey was no longer at LSU when the alleged payments were made.

Funes also submitted and approved dozens of payments to individuals “who did little to no work for the Foundation” but to whom Funes wanted to provide financial assistance, including an Individual “C” who received about $180,000 in Foundation funds, according to court documents.

That $180,000 went to James Alexander, the father of then-LSU offensive lineman Vadal Alexander, a source close to the case has confirmed. Vadal Alexander was a four-year starter for the Tigers from 2012 to 2016.

LSU has said it was made aware of "specific allegations by Our Lady of the Lake officials in late 2018 and made that information immediately available to the NCAA.”

Hospital auditors uncovered the questionable transactions in August 2018, then investigated.

The OLOL Foundation paid Funes more than $350,000 in 2017, including incentives and other benefits.