The Louisiana Supreme Court has let stand a Baton Rouge woman’s 40-year prison sentence in the gruesome 2014 bedsore-related death of her 82-year-old mother.

Joleslie Looney, 58, was convicted last year of manslaughter in the death of Bessie Looney, and state District Judge Mike Erwin handed her the maximum penalty allowed for the crime.

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed Looney’s sentence in February, calling her conduct reprehensible, and the state Supreme Court on Tuesday denied her appeal without issuing written reasons.

Looney claimed the 40-year prison term was excessive and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Bessie Looney was found in September 2014 completely slumped over in a filthy wheelchair in her fly-infested North Acadian Thruway West home with only a dressing gown draped over her head. She was strapped into the chair at the waist, and a large wound on the right side of her body leaked thick, green mucus, trial testimony indicated. She weighed just 82 pounds when she died, down from 130 pounds in April 2013.

Coroner's officials classified her death a homicide, saying she died from a blood infection caused by severely infected bedsores. Malnutrition, dementia and heart disease also contributed to her death, they found.

Lauren Looney, the 22-year-old daughter of Joleslie Looney, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the case and was sentenced to five years in prison. She was 17 when her grandmother died.

Joleslie and Lauren Looney told police they were aware of Bessie Looney's condition but said it didn't appear severe to them, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

