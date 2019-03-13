Former Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Burl Cain and two assistant wardens will remain as defendants in an ex-Angola inmate's lawsuit that alleges a guard sexually assaulted him eight times in 2014, a federal appeals court decided Wednesday.

The man claims he notified a prison official on March 13, 2014, that he needed to talk with an assistant warden about sexual assaults by then-correctional officer Tyler Holliday.

Cain was informed March 19, 2014, of the inmate's allegations, the suit says, and Cain arranged for him to be moved to another prison March 24, 2014, but another sexual assault occurred within that five-day period.

U.S. District Judge John deGravelles ruled in 2017 the inmate should have been moved immediately to another prison or Holliday should have been swiftly reassigned.

The Baton Rouge judge's ruling kept Cain and two assistant wardens in the suit. They appealed his ruling.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Wednesday dismissed their appeal.

The panel noted the inmate's version of the facts "supports a finding that the wardens acted with deliberate indifference when they inferred he was Holliday's victim, chose to transfer him, but disregarded the immediate risk by failing to protect him for the five days before the transfer was completed."

Holliday resigned in March 2014 amid the prison's probe into the inmate's claims and was arrested three months later, but not based on the inmate's allegations. He was booked on malfeasance in office after telling West Feliciana Parish deputies he had masturbated at work, an arrest report stated.

Holliday was not formally charged with a crime. He was allowed to enter a pretrial program designed for first-time offenders of nonviolent crimes that does not require an admission of guilt for eligibility purposes.

The Advocate has not identified the inmate because he is an alleged sexual assault victim.