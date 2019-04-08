The judge presiding over the case of a Baton Rouge woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend in 2015 on Monday rejected defense claims that prosecutors manipulated the system to obtain a judge more to their liking.

When a crime occurs in East Baton Rouge Parish, the case is allotted to the 19th Judicial District Court judge who was “on duty” when the offense took place. If a specific date of offense cannot be determined, the case is randomly sent to one of the 19th JDC’s eight criminal judges.

In the case involving 51-year-old Meshell Hale, she is charged with first-degree murder in the killing Damian Skipper, 41. He died June 30, 2015.

But because coroner’s officials determined he died of barium poisoning, prosecutors said the date of offense was indeterminable. Hale’s indictment alleged the homicide occurred between May 8, 2015, and the date Skipper died.

Prosecutor Dana Cummings asked for the case to be randomly allotted, and it ended up going to state District Judge Richard Anderson. It was Anderson who ruled Monday that the random allotment of Hale’s case followed the proper procedures.

+6 Lawyers for Baton Rouge woman accused in poisoning cry foul over case allotment Attorneys for a Baton Rouge woman charged in the fatal 2015 poisoning of her live-in boyfriend are accusing prosecutors of intentionally manip…

“I believe the rules are clear. I believe the date (of offense) is indeterminable,” the judge said.

So for now, Anderson will continue presiding over Hale's case. Her attorneys said they'll appeal the judge’s ruling.

Hale's attorneys, Joel Porter and John Russell, claim the case should have gone to the judge who was on duty when Skipper died. That judge was Trudy White, who has since moved from the criminal bench to the civil bench.

Porter has alleged that prosecutors didn't want White handling the case, and he accused them of judge shopping.

“The state was wrong,” Russell, a former East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor, argued to Anderson on Monday. “They’re absolutely wrong.”

Cummings told the judge there was no manipulation of the case allotment system by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office.

She argued that the effects of the poisoning were "cumulative," so a specific offense date cannot be determined.

"We can state the date he died, but that isn't the rule," Cummings argued.

Hale also is under investigation in the March 2016 death of her husband, Arthur Noflin Jr., 42, of Baton Rouge. His body was burned beyond recognition and discovered in the back seat of his charred pickup in New Orleans.

Skipper was hospitalized several times with abdominal pain before he died, and Noflin became ill with the same symptoms six month after Skipper's death, Hale's arrest warrant says.

Hale allegedly researched barium poisoning and purchased barium acetate before each man's death. Prosecutors allege she killed Skipper for $10,000 in insurance money. Hale also is trying to collect on Noflin’s $750,000 life insurance policy, but another 19th JDC judge put that matter on hold until the criminal proceedings against Hale are completed.

+4 $750,000 life insurance case put on hold until completion of Slaughter woman's criminal proceedings A $750,000 life insurance case involving a Baton Rouge man whose charred body was found in the back seat of his burned truck in New Orleans in…

Also on Monday, Anderson found Porter in contempt of court and fined him $100 for filing documents in the Hale case that contained the identity of a then-juvenile who was sexually assaulted by Skipper in the early 2000s. Porter said he will appeal that ruling as well.

“Judge, that was inadvertently done. That was a pure oversight,” Porter explained.

Ironically, the documents containing the identity of the juvenile victim were originally filed into the public record by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office in the Skipper sex crime case.

“The failure to redact (the juvenile’s name) was an oversight, just as it was back then,” Russell argued to Anderson.

+4 Baton Rouge prosecutors, defense joust over criminal record of victim in fatal poisoning case A prosecutor is complaining that a local lawyer who now represents a Baton Rouge woman accused in the 2015 poisoning death of her boyfriend us…

The judge, however, said what Porter did was a violation of the law. He agreed that Porter’s actions were an oversight and said he would have fined him much more if he had found the lawyer’s conduct to be intentional.