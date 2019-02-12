A young woman and a teenager, both raped by a Baker man when they were girls, battled through tears Tuesday as they described at his sentencing how he impacted their lives and what he took from them.

"This pain is forever. I really hate you with a passion," the 20-year-old woman said to Terence Roshell Dawson as she struggled to read her statement.

The woman said she now finds it difficult to trust a man.

"I still have flashbacks and nightmares of you raping me," she said. "You deserve the death penalty."

The other rape victim, who is now 16, said she was "betrayed" by Dawson.

"That night, I lost everything," she said. "I lost my voice. I lost my trust. … Most importantly, I lost myself."

The teenager said Dawson robbed her of her childhood, but she forgives him.

"I just want to know why," she said.

Dawson, however, declined state District Judge Fred Crifasi's invitation to speak.

The judge handed Dawson, 44, two life prison terms plus 15 years for raping those two victims and committing a sex crime against another young girl over the course of a decade.

Crifasi called Dawson's crimes "hideous."

Dawson was convicted by an East Baton Rouge Parish jury in October on two counts of aggravated rape and one count each of sexual battery, oral sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Baker man called 'master manipulator' convicted of rape, other sex crimes involving young girls A Baker man described by a prosecutor as a "master manipulator" was convicted Tuesday of raping two young girls and committing a sex crime aga…

Dawson sat silently with his attorneys as two of his victims, who were under the age of 13 when he raped them, gave their emotional victim impact statements in a hushed 19th Judicial District courtroom.

The jury found Dawson guilty in the case of the now-20-year-old woman of aggravated rape and oral sexual battery. Crifasi sentenced him to concurrent terms of life in prison and 25 years, respectively, on those counts

In the case of the now-16-year-old, Dawson was found guilty of aggravated rape and sexual battery. The judge sentenced him to concurrent terms of life and 25 years, respectively, but he ordered the life sentences to run consecutively.

"Each victim was pursued and groomed separately," the judge said in explaining why he ran the life terms back-to-back.

Prosecutor Melissa Morvant told the jury last fall that Dawson — a "master manipulator" — used candy, ice cream and fried chicken to bribe the girls to engage in sexual acts with him. She said he told one of the girls that the sexual acts were merely acts of love.

Crifasi also sentenced Dawson to a consecutive term of 15 years on the remaining indecent behavior with a juvenile conviction, which involved a girl who also is now 16. She did not speak at the sentencing.

"No one should have to endure such horrible acts," the judge said. "The offenses were hideous."