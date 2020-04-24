Jace Crehan, Jimeelah Crockett and David Bueso shared something in common heading into last week: Each had been convicted of second-degree murder by non-unanimous East Baton Rouge Parish juries.

Crehan, 26, of Walker, was found guilty in 2017 in the high-profile 2015 vigilante-style beating and strangling death of his girlfriend's convicted molester, Robert Noce Jr., of Zachary, and is serving a mandatory life sentence.

Crockett, 29, of Baton Rouge, was found guilty last year in the fatal 2017 shooting of her boyfriend, Joseph Bunch III, but has not been sentenced; and Bueso, 22, of Honduras, was convicted last year in the 2017 beating death of his former roommate, Jhoel Tercero Brisuela, and is serving a life term.

The jury vote in each of the three cases was 11-1.

But after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled April 20 that juries nationwide must be unanimous to convict a criminal defendant, Crehan, Crockett and Bueso now have something else in common: Each may be in line to have his or her conviction thrown out -- and, for Crehan and Bueso their sentences, as well -- and to be retried.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Friday his office was still reviewing the high court's decision in a New Orleans murder case but indicated that potentially a dozen or so East Baton Rouge defendants could be impacted by the decision.

"As with all matters we handle, the cases involving defendants entitled to relief pursuant to the Supreme Court's decision will need to be evaluated on an individual basis after consultation with the victims and/or their families," Moore stated in an email. "We stand ready to continue the pursuit of justice on their behalf."

For Louisiana inmates who were convicted by divided juries and haven't exhausted their appeals, the high court's ruling outlawing non-unanimous verdicts effectively handed them a second bite at the apple.

The Louisiana Supreme Court last April affirmed Crehan's murder conviction and life term. He has an appeal pending at the U.S. Supreme Court on the split-verdict jury issue.

Crehan's girlfriend and co-defendant, Brittany Monk, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of Noce, a former boyfriend of Monk's mother. Monk testified against Crehan and was sentenced to 35 years in prison, but prosecutors rejected Crehan's offer to plead guilty to the same charge prior to his 2017 second-degree murder trial.

"To be sure, we intend to reach out to the District Attorney after he has reviewed the case and talked to the victim's family, to see if there is a resolution than can be obtained that would resolve this without retrial," Franz Borghardt, one of Crehan's trial attorneys, said Wednesday.

Borghardt added that he believes the Supreme Court ruling applies to Crehan.

Crehan's lawyers raised the non-unanimous jury issue in a motion for a new trial in early 2018, but the motion was denied.

Kyla Blanchard-Romanach, one of Bueso's appellate lawyers, said Bueso maintains his innocence and is not interested in any deal.

"If 12 people don't agree, then that's reasonable doubt," she said.

Another likely beneficiary of the Supreme Court's ruling is Jaylan Franklin, 24, of Zachary, who is serving a mandatory life term after being convicted 11-1 of aggravated kidnapping in the 2018 abduction and robbery of a Baton Rouge firefighter. The victim was forced to withdraw cash from several ATMs.

Franklin also was found guilty of aggravated burglary by an 11-1 vote and armed robbery by a unanimous vote. His armed robbery conviction and 35-year prison term for that crime will stand, but the kidnapping and burglary convictions won't, nor will his life term or the 20-year term for the burglary.

"This is a very historic opinion. It's a landmark opinion," said Hays Town III, who represents Franklin.

A convicted armed robber accused in the 2015 slaying of two Texas women in Baton Rouge also stands to benefit from the non-unanimous jury decision.

Jonathan Robertson, 29, is serving a 75-year prison term following his conviction last fall for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. The armed robbery conviction, which resulted in 50 years of the 75-year sentence, was non-unanimous. The attempted armed robbery conviction was unanimous.

Earlier this year, prosecutors offered Robertson a chance to plead guilty to manslaughter in the June 2015 double-murder, which occurred less than two weeks before the armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. Robertson, of Baton Rouge, is still considering that offer. He's currently charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

His attorney, East Baton Rouge Assistant Public Defender Margaret Lagattuta, welcomed the Supreme Court decision.

"It's been a long time coming, not soon enough," she said.

Convicted rapist Sedrick Hills will also likely benefit from the high court's ruling.

Hills, 45, of Baton Rouge, is serving a 12-year sentence after being found guilty in 2018 in the 2003 sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. He was convicted of forcible rape and another sexual assault-related charge. The verdicts were 11-1 and 10-2, respectively.

After Hills' trial but before his sentencing, the case drew a great deal of attention when a black female juror alleged that a white male juror made racist remarks about Hills, who is black. State District Judge Trudy White granted Hills a new trial based on the allegation, but a state appeals court threw out her ruling and ordered a hearing on the alleged juror misconduct.

An ad hoc judge, Bruce Bennett, then refused to grant Hills a new trial after ruling that the juror's allegation was not corroborated by her fellow jurors, each of whom had testified at the court-ordered hearing.

Hills' attorney, Robert Tucker Sr., filed court papers Wednesday citing the high court's ruling two days earlier and asking a judge to throw out his conviction and sentence and order his immediate release from state custody. He had been free on bail leading up to his November sentencing.

"On April 20, 2020, in light of the United States Supreme Court's recent decision ..., new jurisprudence renders state non-unanimous juries illegal and now affects the legality of Petitioner's conviction," Tucker wrote on Hills' behalf.

Louisiana voters in November 2018 did away with the state's Jim Crow-era non-unanimous jury law by a nearly 2-1 margin. The new law applies only to crimes that occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2019.