A 28-year-old Baker man has been indicted in the February accidental death of his girlfriend while shooting at a dog.

Rhykem Rogers, of 2421 McHugh Road, is accused of fatally shooting Cherish Faith Smith, 23, as he fired several shots at his brother's pit bull after the two men argued.

+2 Baker woman accidentally shot to death as boyfriend fired at dog, police say A Baker man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend early Sunday while shooting at his brother's dog after the two men argued, according t…

Smith, who was shot in the stomach and died at a hospital, had given birth to the couple's daughter just three weeks earlier.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury charged Rogers on Wednesday with negligent homicide. A conviction on that charge carries up to five years in prison.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Lou Daniel.