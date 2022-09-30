A Youngsville couple's legal battle against the nation's largest home builder is headed back Baton Rouge district court, where a judge is poised to determine whether or not the case should be handled in arbitration.
Alicia and West Dixon are suing D.R. Horton and Bell Mechanical Services, one of the subcontractors that helped construct the couple’s home. Their complaint, filed in March, alleges that homes built by the companies fail to withstand Louisiana’s blistering humidity.
But D.R. Horton’s lawyers maintain that when the Dixons signed the contract to buy their Lafayette Parish house in April 2014, they also signed a binding arbitration agreement that says all disputes should be settled in federal arbitration.
Last month, state 19th Judicial District Court Chief Judge Donald Johnson halted all proceedings on the lawsuit in district court for 30 days, allowing D.R. Horton time to petition the state's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal for arbitration. His stay came just weeks after he granted the plaintiffs access to D.R. Horton’s electronic files.
Attorneys for the Texas-based company filed a supervisory writ asking the 1st Circuit to intervene and have an arbitrator settle the case. But in a ruling filed Thursday the appellate court declined to review the lawsuit. A panel that included judges Elizabeth Wolfe, John Guidry and Chief Judge Vanessa Guidry-Whipple cited the fact that Johnson has yet to make a final decision on the arbitration question at the district-court level.
“The trial court has not yet ruled on (D.R. Horton’s) exceptions of prematurity and improper venue. Accordingly, the exercise of this court’s supervisory jurisdiction is not warranted at this time,” the order states.
James Brown, a New Orleans attorney representing D.R. Horton, said Thursday’s decision won’t have a significant impact on their case.
“We respect the 1st Circuit’s ruling, which does not suggest in any way that D.R. Horton is wrong for contending that the case belongs in arbitration,” Brown said in a statement. “The First Circuit has simply stayed its hand ‘at this time,’ pending the limited proceedings that the district court has permitted. We continue to maintain that this case should be referred to arbitration under the contract the plaintiffs signed and the arbitration clause that they initialed. Arbitration is far better than protracted litigation and is where this case belongs.”
Dixon’s attorneys celebrated Thursday’s ruling, because it kicks the case back to district court. They’ve argued that it should remain in a courtroom, noting that arbitration is much more expensive, often doesn’t allow much discovery and is historically unfavorable toward individuals seeking retribution against corporations.
“The hoops that people have to go through become much too frustrating,” said Lance Unglesby, who is among the team of attorneys representing the Dixons. “These Louisiana homeowners deserve their day in court.”
In an Aug. 9 order, Johnson ruled that the plaintiffs can seek documents relevant to D.R. Horton’s sales practices and training regimen.
The plaintiffs' lawyers contend that thousands of homeowners have fallen prey to deceptive sales tactics by D.R. Horton. Unglesby said Friday he plans to re-file a petition for Johnson to hear the case as a class-action suit.
The lawsuit alleges the companies knowingly built the Dixon’s home with improper attic ventilation and air-conditioning systems. In court records, their attorneys allege they’ve discovered a pattern of deceptive and high-pressure sales tactics D.R. Horton representatives used to coerce potential buyers into signing sales contracts that included the arbitration clauses. Attorneys suspect the tactics are part of a corporate training model in which sales reps are incentivized to fraudulently induce customers like the Dixons to sign the agreements, Unglesby argued in a motion.
Among the strategies he alleges D.R. Horton used was telling buyers they didn’t need a real estate agent, promising them low deposits, offering incentives or threatening to take incentives away at closing to convince them to sign contracts.
“The only place that they (corporations) can be held truly responsible is in a Louisiana district court and our judicial system,” Unglesby said Friday. “That’s what makes this such an exciting ruling is that basically Judge Johnson and the 1st Circuit have decided that D.R. Horton is not above the law.”