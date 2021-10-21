One of the five teenagers who escaped last week from Baton Rouge's Juvenile Detention Center is a 16-year-old awaiting trial in the 2019 slaying of a 74-year-old woman, a prosecutor revealed Thursday.

The revelation emerged in a motion filed to transfer Xavier Cade from the Juvenile Detention Center to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The filing by East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson came one day after a state judge ruled that Cade is competent to stand trial on a second-degree murder charge in the Dec. 30, 2019, shooting death of Angela Haymon under the carport of her Morel Avenue home in the Antioch Villa subdivision off Tiger Bend Road.

Cade was 15 at the time.

The juvenile transfer motion states that Cade was arrested Oct. 14 — the day of the jailbreak — on charges of aggravated escape, armed robbery, battery of a correctional officer and theft of a motor vehicle.

The motion asks state District Judge Beau Higginbotham, who presides over the homicide case involving Haymon, to order the sheriff to take custody of Cade and transfer him to Parish Prison.

A critical incident reporting form also filed Thursday by Johnson states that Cade and four other teens — Malik Williams, Jordan Pough, Tre'Deon Hilliard and Jerrell Morrison — were the ones who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center. The names of Cade, Hilliard and Morrison had not been made public until Thursday.

Williams, who is the only escapee still on the run, and Pough are both 18. Williams was incarcerated for armed robbery.

The incident report provides new details on the escape. The document says that while C unit youth were being placed in their room, Pough and Hilliard attacked Officer Angela Royal and "pulled her into a sleep room on C unit."

Cade and Morrison helped attack Royal and stole her facility keys, the report states.

"They then proceeded to lock Ms. Royal into the room," the report goes on to say. "The youth then released Malik Williams from his room. The youth ran to the front attacking Officer (Audrey) Perry, and Supervisor (Calvin) Brown. All youth exited the door near the court room."

Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely has said the teens attacked the guards with a shank shortly after 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 and police said they stole a car belonging to one of the officers. The term "shank" can be used to describe any makeshift knife. McKneely said the guards' injuries were not life-threatening.

An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday for Williams' girlfriend, who police say helped her boyfriend get away. An affidavit says police learned that Shameka Holloman, 20, traveled to Baton Rouge on Oct. 14 to pick up Williams after the escape.

She faces one count of accessory after the fact and one count of aggravated escape.

Cade was free on bail until May when he was arrested again, and Higginbotham revoked his bond. The reason for that arrest is unknown because his juvenile record is under seal.

Shortly after that arrest, Cade wrote a letter to the judge begging for another chance to be sent back to his family.

"I pray every day and every night that you recognize that I'm not a problem child, all I want is one more chance," Cade wrote. "If I blow it this time you can do as you please. I just want another chance."

Cade is accused of killing Haymon with a stolen hunting rifle during an attempted burglary at her home. Authorities have said Haymon was investigating a noise under her carport when Cade allegedly shot her in the chest. Her husband heard the gunfire from inside the house, went outside to confront the teens — Xavier Cade and his brother — and shot Cade while he fled.

Cade was arrested after undergoing surgery.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's officials have said the hunting rifle used to kill Haymon had been stolen a week earlier from a car parked across the street from her house.

Xavier Cade's brother, Jerome Cade, was accused of taking part in the burglary at Haymon's house. A juvenile court judge last year found probable cause only for an attempted burglary charge against Jerome Cade.

If convicted of second-degree murder in Haymon's slaying, Xavier Cade faces a life sentence in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years.