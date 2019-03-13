A 36-year-old Baton Rouge man was indicted on second-degree murder Wednesday in the Sept. 1 shooting death of a man on Sherwood Meadow Drive.

Warren Davis, of 650 N. Ardenwood Drive, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in the slaying of Jerry Spain, 28, outside an apartment complex off North Harrell's Ferry Road.

Crime Stoppers tips were vital in the investigation, police have said.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Trudy White.