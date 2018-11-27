A 44-year-old Baker man pleaded guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the 2014 bludgeoning death of a man whose remains were found wrapped in a tarp in 2016 along an Iberville Parish bayou.

Dorsey Joseph Sims was scheduled to stand trial this week on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Charles "C.J." Hills Jr., but instead entered a best-interest plea to manslaughter.

Hills disappeared in January 2014. Skeletal remains found in October 2016 off La. 77 near Rosedale were identified in March 2017 as Hills.

Baton Rouge police said evidence suggested Hills was killed in the Baton Rouge area, and his body was dumped in Iberville.

East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors said Sims, who was in jail in the fall of 2016 on unrelated charges, made incriminating statements in recorded jail calls indicating he knew that the recovered body was Hills.