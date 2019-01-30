Alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe was declared incompetent to stand trial after appearing before a state judge in Baton Rouge Wednesday — a ruling that mirrors a previous finding in another jurisdiction where he also faces charges.

Sharpe has been indicted in East Baton Rouge and in East Feliciana after an alleged killing spree in summer 2017 that spanned both parishes. He was already declared incompetent to stand trial in East Feliciana last August, then transferred to the state mental health treatment facility in Jackson.

Sharpe, 37, is accused of committing four shootings that left three people dead and one injured over the course of several months. He ultimately called police and identified himself as the shooter, later telling investigators he had committed the crimes to fill government issued hunting tags.

State District Judge Trudy White issued her finding of incompetence for the East Baton Rouge case on Wednesday.

White had been told at an earlier hearing in November that two of the three doctors assigned to evaluate Sharpe had concluded he isn't able to competently assist his attorney.

Meanwhile doctors at the mental health facility in Jackson are trying to restore his competency, which would allow his cases to proceed. The next step is for his doctors to notify the court if and when Sharpe appears to have regained enough sanity to stand trial.

It's possible that will never happen.

Sharpe's attorney Brent Stockstill said after the hearing that the judge was able to review reports from all five of the medical professionals who have evaluated Sharpe — two in the East Feliciana case and three in East Baton Rouge. All but one found him incompetent.

"It seems clear that all parties reached the same conclusion: that something is wrong," he said. "The question is what is wrong."

Stockstill declined to discuss the details of his client's mental state, but said that his behavior has changed since he was admitted to the mental hospital following the August incompetency ruling in East Feliciana.

Sharpe appeared in court Wednesday morning and sat quietly for more than an hour waiting for his case to be called, at times peering around the room but otherwise staring straight ahead.

"This has become a medical case at this point in time," Stockstill said. "We need information from the doctors as to how to proceed."

The shooting that occurred in East Baton Rouge took the life of Carroll Breeden Sr., 66, a former BREC commissioner who was gunned down while doing yardwork outside his Pride home. Sharpe faces one count of second-degree murder in that case.

Sharpe faces an additional count of second-degree murder, another count of first-degree murder and a count of attempted first-degree murder in East Feliciana, where he's accused of killing Tommy Bass, 62, and Brad DeFranceschi, 48. All Sharpe's victims were working or walking on their properties near the road when the shootings occurred.

About a dozen members of the Breeden family were present in court for Sharpe's hearing Wednesday morning. They've been following the case closely from the beginning and continue to show up more than a year after losing their loved one.

Breeden's son Buzz Breeden said it's frustrating to see the case move so slowly, especially receiving multiple rulings that place proceedings on hold pending Sharpe's psychological rehabilitation.

"We believe (Sharpe) is of sound mind, based on the way he committed these crimes and his lifestyle before all this," Buzz Breeden said. "And as much as I detest the guy, I want him to have the benefit of the doubt. … I want the system to work as it should."

Sharpe had lived in Clinton for several years and worked as a plumber in the area. He appears to have had little to no prior relationship with all his victims.

The incompetency ruling Wednesday addresses whether Sharpe is stable enough to stand trial or "assist in his defense" — not whether he was sane at the time the crimes occurred. That question will arise later if the cases are able to proceed.