East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy Chad Felps shared a heartfelt embrace with his former partner's widow Monday evening inside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse. A parish jury convicted the man who caused the first death of an on-duty Zachary police officer, finding Albert Jermaine Franklin Jr., guilty of manslaughter.
Christopher Lawton, 41, was trying to arrest Franklin on March 12, 2018, outside the Baker Walmart Supercenter. As Franklin attempted a hasty getaway in a U-Haul truck, Lawton fell and the truck rolled over his head and chest. He died almost instantly.
Moments after the verdict was read, Felps and Lawton's wife, Shannon, found each other in the corridor outside the courtroom. Dozens of Lawton's supporters, who spent days sitting through the trial, grew misty-eyed as the two shared a tearful hug, signaling the culmination of an emotional five-day journey.
"When you hire somebody or somebody's with your department, you want to make sure they come home every night," Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said afterward. "Unfortunately, Chris didn't come home that night. It's something that's weighed on the officers involved and the family. Albert Franklin had a chance to turn himself in for 10 (days) … and he chose not to. I just wish he may have done something different that day. I don't know where he'd be, but I know Chris would be alive."
Franklin now faces the prospect of spending decades behind bars. Manslaughter is punishable by up to 40 years in prison. District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts, who presided over the trial, set his sentencing for Jan. 13.
The courtroom was backed with about 40 of Lawton's former law enforcement colleagues and family members. Franklin, sitting at the defendant's table in a white dress shirt, peered back after the verdict was read to catch glimpses of his family members sitting in the back rows of the courtroom.
"Hopefully, we get closure, the family get closure and we move on," McDavid said. "As a Christian, I forgive Mr. Franklin. I can't forget, but I can't come out and say I'm a Christian if I don't forgive him. It's tough; I can say that. I don't know about where the family stands, but justice was served by a group of his peers. And at the end of the day, ultimately, our Lord Jesus Christ makes the final judgment."
Franklin was wanted on felony charges tied to allegations he used an AR-15 to hit his girlfriend in the face, when Lawton and Felps seized upon him the fateful night. Felps was then a Zachary detective working alongside Lawton, a reserve police officer and full-time firefighter for the city.
According to prosecutors, who laid out details from the scene, the two officers spotted Franklin driving a U-Haul box truck that he parked outside the Walmart. Felps pulled behind the moving truck in his unmarked Ford F-150 pickup and the two officers got out to make the arrest.
Franklin floored the gas pedal when Lawton opened the passenger door of the U-Haul and tried to climb inside, according to testimony. Lawton clung to the side of the truck, but was thrown from the fleeing vehicle after it crashed into another car in the parking lot. The tires from the U-Haul ran over him as Franklin barreled out of the parking lot, leaving the officer with lung damage and multiple skull fractures.
What Franklin knew in the moments of the attempted arrest became a crucial point of the trial.
Defense attorneys contended Franklin, 37, didn't realize Lawton and Felps were police officers attempting to serve an arrest warrant and that Franklin believed he was about to be robbed. Much of the confusion, his lawyers argues, was because the two policemen never identified themselves as officers.
New Orleans lawyer Stavros Panagoulopoulos, who represented Franklin, began his closing argument by shouting police loudly three times in the courtroom. He said two women that witnessed the incident testified that they never heard Lawton or Felps announce themselves as police officers.
"The mere fact is a tragic accident occurred because people didn't do what they were supposed to do," Panagoulopoulos said. "So now, blame must be laid somewhere."
East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, who led the prosecution's case against Franklin, focused on what Lawton was wearing when he crept up beside the U-Haul, swung open the passenger-side door and began trying to climb into the cabin.
She told jurors during her closing argument that he was clad in very visible bulletproof vest that had a large police insignia across his chest and back. She said he was also wearing his fire marshal's badge, which identified him as law enforcement.
"He didn't look like a robber," she said. "He had bright green shirt on, he had a badge on his belt and he had a gun belt on."
Investigators said Franklin initially admitted to them that he recognized Felps approaching him in the Walmart parking lot. The two had previous encounters. Franklin also saw Felps' pickup before he sped away. McDavid said the truck had become known around town as a police vehicle because he often made arrests in the pickup.
Meanwhile, Cummings was adamant that Lawton verbally announced that he was a cop before engaging with Franklin and Ashley Chaney, the woman sitting in the passenger's side of the U-Haul when Lawton opened the door.
"There's no way Chris Lawton grabbed that door without saying 'Police,'" she said. "Why in the world would he do so? He would never do so."