A 30-year-old Baton Rouge man and his girlfriend have been sentenced to prison in a fatal 2017 shooting in Baker involving another couple.

Dominique Dewayne Smith Guidry and Erika Joseph, 28, pleaded guilty in January to manslaughter in the killing of Guidry's best friend, 26-year-old Curtis P. Labode.

Guidry and Joseph were sentenced this week to 25 years and 15 years, respectively, by state District Judge Bonnie Jackson.

Guidry fatally shot Labode with Joseph's handgun in the 4400 block of Yvonne Drive on April 30, 2017, following a texting and social media dispute between the men's girlfriends, Baker police have said.

Guidry was a convicted felon at the time.

Labode's girlfriend, whose name wasn't released, told police said she had been feuding with Joseph, but said they were all friends, an arrest report stated. She said Labode and Guidry had physical and verbal arguments in the weeks leading up to the shooting because of her feud with Joseph, the report says.

Seven people were arrested following the shooting, but only Guidry and Joseph were formally charged.