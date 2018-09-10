A $750,000 life insurance case involving a Baton Rouge man whose charred body was found in the back seat of his burned truck in New Orleans in 2016 won't move forward until criminal proceedings against his wife are completed, a judge ruled Monday.

Meshell Hale, who prosecutors say is a suspect in the suspicious death of her husband, Arthur Noflin Jr., also has been booked on a second-degree murder charge in the fatal 2015 poisoning of her then-boyfriend, Damian Skipper.

State District Judge Tim Kelley, who in July temporarily put a life insurance lawsuit involving Noflin on hold, decided Monday to halt the civil case until 30 days after the completion of criminal proceedings against Hale, 50.

Hale claims she is entitled to the $750,000 in life insurance proceeds because she is the sole beneficiary on Noflin's policy, but Noflin's parents have objected to her claim.

State Farm filed suit last year in Baton Rouge state court so a judge could resolve the dispute. Kelley is presiding over the civil case.

The judge Monday granted motions filed by East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings to temporarily stop discovery in the civil case and by Noflin's parents to halt the civil proceedings.

Hale's attorney, George Grace Jr., argued to Kelley that, at this point, Hale is only charged in the Skipper case, which Grace said is not related to Noflin's death.

The judge, however, said he is empowered to take judicial notice that Hale is under investigation in the death of her husband.

Hale is being held without bail.