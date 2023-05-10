A Texas lawyer accused of terrorizing his former lover and trying to set her Baton Rouge home ablaze has been deemed fit for trial, a 19th Judicial District judge said Wednesday.
Christian Lee King, 30, was arrested Jan. 14 within minutes of reports that he violated multiple restraining orders by visiting his ex-girlfriend's house. Surveillance footage showed a man authorities identified as King dousing the victim's front door with gasoline and using a match to light it on fire the morning of Jan. 14. No one was injured in the blaze.
King has been charged with aggravated arson, simple criminal damage and at least four counts of violating protective orders. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the most severe charge.
King pleaded not guilty to all counts when he appeared before District Judge Eboni Johnson Rose for an arraignment Wednesday. The judge reviewed psychological reports from two physicians that evaluated King and declared him mentally competent to proceed with the criminal case.
Johnson Rose set a June 21 court date for motions to be argued.
Officials have confirmed King was an attorney licensed to practice in the state of Texas when the alleged incident occurred Jan. 14. He received his law degree from Southern University in Baton Rouge in 2020, according to the Texas State Bar website.
King remained in custody Wednesday at the Parish jail.
The victim, who is the mother to King’s 11-month-old daughter, filed for a protective order Dec. 16 in East Baton Rouge family court, alleging he sent her and her mother a threatening text message. The 28-year-old woman also alleged King abused her while she was pregnant with their child and has a history of mental health issues.
A judge ordered King to stay at least 100 feet from the victim and granted her custody of their daughter. Three days after the order took effect, King reportedly slashed the tires on the victim's car, court records indicate. Police said he crossed into the "stay away zone" twice more before the alleged arson.