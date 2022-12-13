Attorneys for accused cop killer Matthew Mire want the Ascension Parish judge presiding over his death penalty case removed because her brother handled evidence and worry the close family connection could create an appearance of judicial bias.
Ascension prosecutors are fighting the challenge as a remote, hypothetical issue that won't harm the fairness of Mire's trial, while the judge, Tess Stromberg of the 23rd Judicial District, says her brother's role as a top evidence officer in the parish Sheriff's Office won't bias her.
Ascension Sheriff's Detective Adam Percy is the second in charge in Sheriff Bobby' Webre's evidence department.
Percy plays a central role in gathering, transporting and safely storing evidence from hundreds of cases each year. He testified recently that all evidence collected by sheriff's deputies eventually passes across his desk.
In Mire's case, Percy delivered evidence already sealed in bags to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, according to testimony.
Defense attorney Kerry Cuccia, director of the Capital Defense Project of Southeast Louisiana, told another state district judge in Ascension on Monday that Judge Stromberg could be asked at Mire's trial to address objections over evidence. They could require her to assess the reliability of the chain of custody that her brother, Percy, helped oversee.
Though prosecutors downplayed the prospect of Percy having to testify, Cuccia argued that no one knows what might happen at trial.
He also said that a first-degree murder case calls for a heightened sensitivity toward ensuring fairness in due process, and, if the issue did emerge at trial, it could sidetrack months of preparation by both sides.
"It's just this idea of a sister ruling on her brother's testimony," Cuccia told Judge Cody Martin, one of Stromberg's colleagues on the 23rd JDC bench.
As Cuccia spoke in the Gonzales courtroom, Mire sat at the defense table with another lawyer, was shackled at the hands and feet and had a short, crew cut instead of the longish hair in his booking photographs.
The family of a Louisiana state master trooper allegedly killed by Mire, Adam Gaubert, along with others, were in the audience.
Cuccia is not alleging that Stromberg has demonstrated bias but claims that the fact of the sister-brother relationship could, by itself, reasonably lead someone to perceive a bias.
Stromberg is Percy's older brother by six years, and they are part of a prominent Gonzales family with other siblings. Percy testified they see each other at family occasions, probably once a month, and their children also see one other.
Mire is set for his murder trial from Sept. 18 to Oct. 20 in the slayings of Gaubert and Prairieville resident Pamela Adair. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Mire has pleaded not guilty.
On Oct. 9, 2021, Mire, 32, of Livingston, ambushed and shot Gaubert multiple times at a Prairieville bank as he did paperwork in his parked patrol unit off Airline Highway, authorities have said.
Mire then killed Adair, a relative by marriage, and shot her partner at their home less than a mile away, police and prosecutors added. Mire had previously that day shot two others in Livingston Parish and stolen a truck. He led police on a chase and day-long manhunt through Ascension, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes before he was captured near Bayou Manchac.
During the hearing on Monday, prosecutors argued that Percy has never in his nine years in the evidence department been required to testify on the chain of custody. They added that his direct supervisor, Lt. Brady Madere, could testify, if necessary.
Percy also had no role in actually collecting the evidence from crime scenes in Mire's case but merely handled and transported evidence already sealed in bags, prosecutors argued.
Sitting next to District Attorney Ricky Babin, Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig told Judge Martin that Percy only knows what was in those bags because of what was on their labels, saying that he "doesn't know any more than the UPS guy."
Koenig added that, at trial, it also would be up to the jury to assess the credibility of Percy should he testify and that, in a death penalty case, even sentencing is left to the jury, not the judge.
Not wearing her judge's robes on the stand, Stromberg testified that were her brother to appear before her as a witness, it would "absolutely not" result in bias by her.
Later, in response to another question from Koenig, she said she doesn't see a reason for her to remove herself from the case.
"No, I do not. If I did, I would do so," she said.
Stromberg, who presides over the 23rd Judicial District's drug court, also testified that in her eight years on the bench, she has had more than 7,000 criminal cases, the vast majority of which are Sheriff's Office investigations, and never has her brother been called to testify.
Under questioning from Cuccia, Stromberg said that she has never removed herself from a case in which her brother was an evidence official. But she said later she couldn't recall if she had recused herself before her brother was in that job and might have made an arrest that came before her.
Previously under state law, a brother-sister relationship wasn't one of the listed familial connections that would have called for a recusal.
But Cuccia is bringing the recusal motion against Stromberg under a new amendment to state law that took effect Aug. 1. Under questioning from Judge Martin, Cuccia argued the change broadened the reasons for a judge's removal due to a possible conflict or appearance of a conflict.
On Jan. 11, in open court and in response to a defense motion, Stromberg had told attorneys that she had a familial relationship with someone in the Sheriff's Office — it was later disclosed privately as Percy.
Stromberg had also told defense attorneys that her husband works for another local law enforcement agency that wasn't involved in the Mire investigation.
Mire's attorneys then didn't raise concerns then, but Cuccia took over Mire's case this summer after Mire's other attorneys had withdrawn. The law also changed.
Judge Martin took the case under advisement but told both sides he expected a ruling soon with written reasons.