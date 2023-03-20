The city of Baker, which has grappled with controversy over regulating food trucks, now faces a federal lawsuit by a restaurant owner who alleges officials violated her rights through their attempts to restrict the mobile kitchens.
Nancy Thomas sued the city and its mayor, Darnell Waites, in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge earlier this month. She claims city officials infringed on her constitutional rights as a business owner by shutting down food truck operations citywide in 2021. She’s seeking monetary damages for her lost profits and is asking a judge to bar the city from imposing a ban on food trucks in the future.
“The city created and implemented a plan or policy which gave them virtually unfettered discretion to approve or disapprove of the ability of a citizen to engage in legal occupations and arrest them for conduct which was protected by the U.S. Constitution,” the lawsuit states.
Thomas, who tried to set up shop after COVID-19 restrictions forced brick-and-mortar eateries across the nation to shut their doors, claims she lost “significant revenue” because she believed the false representations by city officials that food trucks were banned.
“Up until September of 2022, Thomas was made to believe that her food truck business was illegal and that she would suffer adverse legal consequences if she engaged in this business within the city limits of Baker. To date, the City of Baker has yet to allow Thomas to have a business permit to operate her food truck,” the suit alleges.
It’s a battle that has percolated in Baker since mid-2021, shortly after Thomas opened a food truck in the parking lot outside her business. The self-proclaimed “Southern Belle Chef” owns Shugga Shacc, a soul food restaurant and retail store on Main Street that serves jambalaya bowls, po boys, smothered pork chops, turkey wings and burgers.
Over the past two years, Thomas has become the focal point of a fiery debate among city leaders over food trucks. Charles Vincent, Glenda Bryant and Brenda Jackson, three council members staunchly opposed to the idea of mobile restaurants, pushed for a ban on food trucks last November.
Waites vetoed the measure, which had narrowly passed by a split margin. It would have restricted food truck operations in the city to festivals, carnivals and other special events.
“Considering the growing trend of food trucks across the country, (the ordinance) is unjustified, overreaching and will place an undue burden upon commerce and economic growth with the city of Baker,” Waites wrote in his Nov. 29 order.
The mayor’s veto has survived an override attempt and a December resolution proposed by Bryant, Vincent and Jackson that was deemed illegal by City Attorney Ken Fabré.
Food trucks are currently allowed to operate in city limits if owners get the required permitting, said Fabre', who indicated they've been legal since at least 2013.
But Thomas claims she still hasn't been granted a permit.
Her clash with city leaders all started a few days after she began selling from her food truck in 2021. Baker police officers shut her down on orders from the mayor and threatened to arrest her if she didn’t, her lawsuit alleges.
After Thomas pled her case, Waites granted her a temporary business permit two weeks later that allowed her to stay in business. But the mayor revoked it less than a month later under pressure from city council members who claimed he violated procedure by giving Thomas the permit without bringing the matter before them, the lawsuit says.
Instead of closing up shop, Thomas began giving customers free meals once a week in exchange for signatures on a petition that challenged the city’s food truck rules. She collected hundreds of signatures in a push for what she then thought was a new ordinance allowing the rolling cafes.
But Vincent, Bryant and Jackson lobbied hard to keep food trucks out of Baker.
Bryant called the Shugga Shacc an “eyesore” and said she’d received complaints from residents. She told fellow council members that allowing food trucks “does not appear to be in the best interest of the city” and publicly complained from the council dais about the truck parked outside Thomas’ restaurant.
During a July 2021 board meeting, Vincent said he polled residents in his district and 80% were against food trucks.
But Waites and other council members said they’d never got complaints from residents and everyone they spoke to supported food trucks in the city.
“I just don’t understand why they don’t want me to bring more business to Baker,” Thomas told The Advocate in November 2021. “I think they’re scared of change, but changing the law to reflect a new form of business wouldn’t hurt the city at all.”
It wasn’t until February 2022, when a sanitarian for the state Department of Health told council members their ordinances did not prohibit food trucks, that city officials realized there was not actually a ban in place, minutes from the Feb. 8 council meeting indicate. After reviewing state sanitation codes and Baker's food truck ordinance, the sanitarian advised city officials to “cease and desist” with its crackdown. She also noted that the city could be fined if officials kept sending law enforcement out to mobile food establishments, according to the minutes, which were attached to Thomas' lawsuit as exhibits.
None of the three council members who pushed for a food truck ban - Vincent, Bryant and Jackson - responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.
A city spokesperson said the mayor could not speak on pending litigation. Fabré, the city attorney, questioned why Waites was named as a defendant when he has publicly defended Thomas and taken flack from some council members for supporting food trucks.
“Everybody in the city of Baker … knows that the mayor personally has been fighting three particular council members who want to ban food trucks period,” he said. “He’s taken heat for that. He stood up for Miss Thomas and been criticized by these three council persons for violating the ordinance, which we say is not true. Sometimes with people, no good deed goes unpunished."
Neither Thomas or her Baton Rouge attorney, Mary Roper, could be reached for comment.
Fabré indicated attorneys from Baker’s insurers will lead the city’s legal battle against Thomas's lawsuit and he will assist.
“We will vigorously defend it, and if there are sanctions under the law that we can seek for a frivolous lawsuit, we will seek them via federal court or state court,” he said.