Gregory Howard IV had yet to complete his freshman year of high school when he was arrested for gunning down a 32-year-old man in a fatal midsummer shooting at a North Foster Drive car wash in 2018.
On Wednesday, 19th Judicial District Judge Tarvald Smith ordered Howard, now 20, to serve 21 years in prison for the killing of Spencer Herbert.
Howard was originally indicted for second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter in March as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
Manslaughter carries a maximum 40-year punishment. The state asked Smith to range his sentence between 15 years and 23 years in exchange for Howard’s plea.
Howard was 15 when he was arrested in connection with Herbert’s death. The victim died after being shot once in the back during what investigators described as a botched marijuana deal on Aug. 11, 2013.
He was one of three boys charged with second-degree murder in the aftermath. Tayan Jackson, who was 17 at the time, and a 13-year-old suspect were also arrested.
Jackson pleaded not guilty and is still fighting his murder case. Smith will preside over a status conference set for Monday in his case.
Court records filed in Howard’s case show his 13-year-old co-defendant was tried and acquitted in East Baton Rouge Juvenile Court.
Police tied the boys to the shooting through store surveillance video that showed them walk into the shooting location, then run away moments afterward. Investigators said two of the boys also admitted to being armed with a gun at the time of the shooting.
Baton Rouge Police Department SWAT officers armed with assault rifles raided Howard’s house using smoke bombs when they took him into custody, Howard’s attorney Kristen Richardson said in court filings. From there, detectives drove him to a substation and questioned him.
Richardson sought to get incriminating statements Howard and Jackson made to police during their interrogations dismissed from evidence. Smith denied her motion to suppress.