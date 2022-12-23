Christmas is on the horizon, but the weather outside Friday was frightful across the state.
Forecasters urged people to hunker down for a few more nights of frigid temperatures, saying the bitter temperatures that the Baton Rouge region saw overnight could continue through the holiday weekend.
A massive arctic cold front from Alaska and regions of Canada swept down through the Gulf Coast late Thursday night, causing temperatures to plummet nearly 30 degrees overnight and fall into the teens in some parts of Louisiana. Pre-dawn lows dipped as far as 21 degrees in Baton Rouge early Friday morning and the wind chills made it feel in the single digits across a large portion of the Greater Baton Rouge area, according to the National Weather Service.
While the overnight lows in Gonzales and Donaldsonville were 26 and 22 degrees respectively, St. Francisville registered a biting 17 degrees early Friday.
NWS meteorologist Phil Grigsby said Friday that winds from the north were still gusting into the area at 15 to 20 mph, and will be through Saturday night. The weather service issued a wind chill advisory midnight Friday that remains in effect, likely through Saturday morning in metro Baton Rouge. A hard freeze warning was expected to last at least the next 36 hours , into Christmas morning.
“It’s still very cold outside,” Grigsby said. “People definitely need to continue to take their precautions. Make sure that their pipes are still in good shape, keep their pets indoors, maintain space heater safety by keeping them away from the walls, away from furniture or any drapes so they don’t catch on fire.”
A slight warmup could occur during the daylight hours Saturday, possibly reaching the upper 30s, NWS said. But Santa will likely be riding through below-freezing temperatures when he rings in the sleighbells overnight on Christmas Eve.
Despite a brisk start to Christmas Day, temperatures could rise into the low to mid-40s on Sunday. The cold air’s expected to leave the Baton Rouge area Monday and forecasted highs are slated to eclipse 50 degrees again.
At least 1,500 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish lost power Friday morning, most of them in neighborhoods along Highland Road near Interstate 10, according to Entergy's outage map.
The cold snap had staff workers at St. Vincent de Paul Charities scrambling to make room in their shelter facilities for people on the streets to escape the cold this weekend.
Michael Acaldo, president and CEO, said more than 150 people visited the homeless shelter overnight Thursday. He expected more guests Friday.
St. Vincent de Paul is equipped to accommodate more than 200 overnight guests through beds at its main shelter, overflow facilities and men’s and women’s dormatories.
“It’s different for us. Although we’ve been providing shelter for decades, in my 30-plus years, there’s never been a Christmas weekend where we’ve had these kinds of temperatures,” Acaldo said.
St. Vincent de Paul was in the midst of handing out presents from its annual toy drive. But staffers and volunteers have spent the past several days moving toys and other gifts off the cots to make room for residents in its main shelter at 1623 Convention Street.
“We’ve had to kind of move from Christmas mode to cold-weather mode,” Acaldo said. “In the last 30 years, we haven’t had to do that because typically we see these temperatures in Baton Rouge in January and February.
“So for us internally, the dynamic is trying to keep that Christmas spirit alive while also doing the most important work that we do,” he added.
Plumbers warn of problems
Jacob Howze, owner of Jake’s Plumbing in Denham Springs, said his call volume typically doubles or triples during cold weather storms like this. Most of that increase Friday was from residents with frozen pipes that had yet to burst.
“You need to run hot side of the water at a steady stream so that it circulates both the hot and the cold-water systems in your home,” Howze said.
Howze advised residents to check for any exposed pipes in their attic, and recommended people use newspaper and duct tape to wrap them if no insulation is available. He also explained that outdoor, tankless water heaters often have no cold-weather devices to protect the system during power outages, so homes with those water heaters should take extra precautions because they are greater risk for a hard freeze.
Howze suggested people whose pipes have already frozen turn on all the water in their house while they’re home to give their pipeline the best opportunity to clear out once the frozen water defrosts. Howze cautioned that many pipes could be frozen and residents don’t even realize. Those lines could burst after temperatures rise above the freezing point again, allowing the ice to melt. Howze said that’s when many homeowners who don’t defrost the frozen pipelines could be dealing busted water ducts that could flood their homes.
“The more the line freezes, once you get that initial plug, if you don’t open the system, then that plug is just going to keep freezing more and more water,” he said. “And as it does, it’s causing more and more expansion. That expansion is what causes the line to burst.”