Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses.
For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
“It’s a collaboration,” said 19th JDC Chief Judge Donald Johnson, who has presided on the drug court bench for the past four years. “What we've done is we've taken our normal way of doing business, which is an adversarial model, and once you accept responsibility for your conduct, we get at this as a collaboration where the criminal justice systems work together as a unit for success.”
The drug court is going through a transitional period.
The final class of participants to navigate the program under Johnson’s watchful eye graduated just before the Thanksgiving holidays.
His successor, District Judge William Jorden, takes the reins Thursday. Administrators have been working behind the scenes for the past two years to get the program federally commissioned and hope Jorden can help get it recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice as model drug court within the next year.
Jorden, a former four-year football player at Millsaps College, spent years referring candidates to the Orleans Parish drug court when he was a prosecutor for the district attorney’s office in New Orleans. He said he wants to make East Baton Rouge’s program more robust by casting a wider net to more communities and hopefully attracting a larger pool of participants.
“You’ve got to be pissed off for excellence,” Jorden said, sticking to his football roots by borrowing a phrase from NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. “That’s my attitude with a lot of this …. I feel like I’m a natural fit. It's a lot about motivation. It's a lot about inspiration, and I'm huge on that.”
Cody Hardy, 29, was one of the six graduates who completed the program, with more than 100 people celebrating their accomplishments during a Nov. 16 graduation ceremony inside the 19th JDC Courthouse.
Before joining drug court, Hardy spent six years in and out of jail after getting hooked on marijuana and heroin.
“It was just curiosity, man,” he said of what got him into the lifestyle. “Wasn’t raised like that. Didn't even see stuff like that as a kid. But you know, just the wrong crowd and everything.”
Cheryl Wyatt, the program coordinator, said the district began its drug court around the turn of the century. It’s built as a 16-month program for nonviolent felony drug offenders. The program forces entrants to undergo intensive group therapy sessions in the first 60 days, followed by 12 weeks of behavioral change therapy. In exchange for pleading guilty to their charges, the participants are spared jail time and can have the case dismissed from their record when they complete the program.
Participants are subject to random drug tests each day and must make appearances before the judge each month.
Administrators launched a fourth phase to the three-pronged program in the summer for after-care support to continue to monitor participants from a distance for a few more months before they graduate.
“It's just a wonderful program, and I really could talk about drug court all day, just because of the change that you see in people,” said Wyatt.
She and clinical director Shawn Joseph see the daily battle for sobriety up close. They’ve seen each of the participants from the time they enter the program and said the transformation they make to healthier individuals is undeniable.
Both women speak about the life-or-death consequences at stake in drug court. Case managers, coordinators and specialists have hit the streets to pull participants out of drug houses and other dangerous environments unconducive to their struggle to get clean.
“I like this job because I know if we don’t help them, nobody else will help them,” Joseph said.
Joseph reviews each recruit’s case file and interviews them one-on-one before making a recommendation to the rest of the team whether they should be accepted into the program. She sports a more outspoken style and has no qualms working as the enforcer on participants when necessary.
True to her style, Joseph asks the potential participants direct questions when interviewing them. She often uses her instincts to decide whether they’re ready to get clean or trying to con her.
“I can do all of these tests and all of that paperwork, but my gut is how I go on a lot of them,” she said. “It takes dedication. When I can get them to sit there and listen and stop trying to hustle me, I try to make them understand what’s best.”
Hardy had to go back to jail for 11 months after getting a violation in drug court. He said the jail stint may have saved him because it helped him realize how much he needed to stay with the program.
“Self-care, man. That's how I got through it,” he said. “ I knew I had do this to take care of myself. At that time, you’ve got to look out for yourself every day.”
Seth Hardgrave was one of Hardy’s classmates. He grew up playing soccer, baseball and other sports. But he dropped out of school in 9th grade, shortly after he began using synthetic marijuana with his friends when he was 15. He smoked methamphetamines and even got addicted to crack cocaine a few times. His drug use eventually progressed to the point that he began suffering epileptic seizures.
He spent his 19th birthday in a weeklong drug-induced coma after coding.
Now his focus is on keeping a steady job, finding a positive group of friends, and maintaining his sobriety.
“Drug court helped me with existing, pretty much,” he said. “If it wasn't for that, I probably would have gotten out of jail and went right back to doing what I was doing.”
“So whoever put together the program did a great job,” added Hardgrave, now 27. “It'll give you a second, third, fourth, fifth or sixth chance — whichever one you're on — as long as you want it.”