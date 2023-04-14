Early voting starts Saturday for an election in which East Baton Rouge Parish voters will select a new judge in the 19th Judicial District Court.
Louise Hines Myers and Jordan Faircloth are in a runoff after receiving the most votes in a March 25 election. Myers received 47% of the vote and Faircloth received 34% of the vote.
Myers, 39, is a prosecutor in the district attorney's office who has handled murder cases, gang violence and sex crimes in the 19th JDC since 2011.
Faircloth, 40, is a former pitcher at LSU who helped lead the Tigers to the College World Series in 2003 and 2004, and who has been a Baton Rouge attorney since 2008.
The two emerged from a four-candidate field last month: Johanna Landreneau, a partner at the Landreneau and Associates law firm, received 16% of the vote, and Steve Myers, a local attorney and real estate agent, received 4%.
The seat on the 19th Judicial District bench represents voters in the southern part of the parish. It was previously held by Tim Kelley, who was the court's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 6.
Early voting is from April 15-22 — excluding Sunday, April 16 — and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Election day is April 29; polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To find your polling place and get other information, go to geauxvote.com.