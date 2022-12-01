More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt.
A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
He died in a hospital room July 23 from skull fractures, blunt force trauma and other injuries he sustained in the attack.
According to arrest records, police were called to the Delmont Village Shopping Center along Plank Road amid reports a man was running through the parking lot screaming about being chased by a man in a silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo. While en route, officers got word a man was unconscious on the loading dock of a seafood deli in the 5200 block of Plank Road.
Police arrived to the loading dock and found Gibson lying on the ground knocked out with multiple head wounds. He was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for treatment. Gibson's autopsy showed he suffered from skull fractures, hemorrhaging on his scalp, contusions and bleeding on brain.
Detectives quickly secured surveillance video from the area that showed the fatal attack. Gibson could be seen on the footage being chased to the loading dock by a man who got out of a silver Monte Carlo. The suspect punched Gibson several times before returning to his car and fleeing the scene, detectives said in an arrest affidavit.
Investigators pulled reports from a June 27 call, when Gibson told officers someone known as "Des" had been threatening him over money Gibson owed the man. He noted in that encounter that the man drove a silver Monte Carlo.
A partial license plate number shown on the surveillance footage helped detectives identify Orange as the attacker seen on the footage.
Police arrested the 27-year-old Baton Rouge man on Aug. 1. He remained in lockup in lieu of $100,000 bail this week at the East Baton Rouge Parish jail, according to a motion his attorneys filed in court Tuesday.