A Baton Rouge man charged with the double slaying of his girlfriend's stepfather and a city policeman will avoid the death penalty under a plea deal reached with prosecutors.
Ronnie Dewayne Kato Jr. admitted in an East Baton Rouge courtroom Wednesday morning to killing both Baton Rouge Police Lt. Glenn Dale Hutto Jr. and Curtis Richardson, the stepfather of Kato's girlfriend, in the early weeks of the COVID pandemic.
Kato faced two counts of first-degree murder — and the possibility of being sentenced to death if convicted on either count. Instead, he pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder, one count of manslaughter and one count of attempted first degree murder.
He will serve a life sentence on the first degree murder charge and 40 years on the manslaughter charge, both without potential for parole.
The deal closes the door on a courtroom saga including claims by prosecutors that Kato's girlfriend and her mother showed "hostility" towards an assistant district attorney, attempts by Kato's lawyers to mount an insanity defense, and the DA's office seeking to use as evidence Kato's past threats to a partner that he would "Gavin Long the police" — a reference to a gunman who shot six Baton Rouge law enforcement agents, four fatally, in a 2016 attack.
Kato's charges stem from the two April 26, 2020 shootings that police say occurred at different locations. Authorities say Kato killed Richardson, his girlfriend's 58-year-old stepfather, during a domestic dispute on North Pamela Drive. He shot and killed Hutto, 45, with an assault-style rifle several hours later when he ambushed police officers searching for him in the backyard of a home along Conrad Drive, police have said.
Hutto was a 21-year veteran of BRPD who died as a sergeant and was posthumously promoted to lieutenant. Kato also allegedly shot Cpl. Derrick Maglone during the same police encounter in which Hutto was killed. Maglone was critically injured but released from the hospital May 7, 2020.
Kato was indicted on the murder charges in July 2020 and has spent the past 29 months behind bars at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison awaiting trial, online booking records show. No trial date had been set.
East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings formally filed the notice seeking the death penalty against Kato almost one year ago, on Dec. 1, 2021. Had it gone to a jury, the case would have been only the third in which District Attorney Hillar Moore's office has sought capital punishment at trial.
Before reaching the plea agreement, court records show prosecutors tried to sever the two murder charges and try Kato separately for the two slayings. Cummings, in a motion filed in July 2021, argued that Kato's girlfriend and her mother, who was married to Richardson, had not been cooperative with the team of attorneys prosecuting Kato's case. Both women would be key witnesses in the trial for Richardson's slaying.
Cummings in 2021 said that both women "have exhibited hostility to members of the District Attorney's Office and have indicated that they will not cooperate with the prosecution in the cases." She said the state would be prejudiced at Kato's trial for the killing of Hutto if forced to prosecute the two murder counts together.
More recently, Kato's attorneys raised concerns about his mental capacity and a judge presiding over the case appointed a sanity commission to evaluate Kato's his ability to understand the proceedings against him.
The judge assigned two independent specialists — Tulane University forensic neuropsychiatrist Dr. Jose Artecona and Baton Rouge psychologist Dr. Brandon Romano — to evaluate his mental capacity. Both found Kato fit for trial, according to testimony at a hearing in September.
This is a developing story; check back for updates. Staff writer Matt Bruce contributed to this report.