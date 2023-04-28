A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 28 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to multiple charges connected to a summer 2020 double homicide.
Demarcus Demond Jones, 40, pleaded to charges of obstruction of justice and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
District Court Judge Brad Myers issued a 28-year sentence for obstruction and gave Jones 20 years for the weapons charge during a court hearing Monday. The judge ordered him to serve both sentences simultaneously.
Jones originally was also indicted for two counts of second-degree murder. Prosecutors dropped both of those charges, according to court records that did not list a reason for the dismissals.
Jones’ four-count indictment alleged he shot and killed Burnell Williams, 40, and 26-year-old Jeremy Lee Sincere early the morning of June 29, 2020, in the 10100 block of Avenue E. Police found both victims dead in a vehicle parked on the road just off Scenic Highway.
Investigators linked Jones to the slayings after witnesses recalled an older model white Oldsmobile in the area around the time of the shooting. Surveillance footage from a nearby business confirmed those witness accounts, and detectives circulated screenshots of the vehicle. Police received a tip from parish deputies who told them a 1965 Oldsmobile was spotted at a North Sherwood Forest Drive store.
Security cams captured a man that investigators identified as Jones cleaning items out of the Oldsmobile, which he abandoned in the store’s parking lot.
Blood on a latex glove found inside the vehicle matched Williams’ DNA, reports indicated.