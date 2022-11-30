A man faced life in prison if he was convicted of shooting his alleged pot dealer during a trial this week. But Tykelian Lyndell Lafleur pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the 2018 drug deal in Baton Rouge that ended in bloodshed and was instead sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
Lafleur shot and killed 32-year-old Kelvin Brown Jr. during a marijuana buy in the 5200 block of Winbourne Avenue. Police said Lafleur, who was 19 at the time, set up the June 7, 2018 meeting in the parking lot of a business, but tried to rob Brown when he showed up for the transaction near the Howell Community Park. A gunfight ensued in Brown’s car when Lafleur shot him, prompting Brown to return fire in self-defense, investigators said at the time.
Lafleur was slated to begin trial in the murder case Monday. But prosecutors from the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office offered him plea agreements that included two unrelated cases against Lafleur.
The 23-year-old Baton Rouge man agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and 19th Judicial District Court Judge Brad Myers sentenced him Monday to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.
“In dealing with all of the cases, Mr. Lafleur felt that it was in his best interest to accept the plea deal rather than face multiple trials,” his Baton Rouge defense attorney Brent Stockstill said Tuesday.
Police responded to the shooting scene and found Brown lying dead in the road with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. His vehicle was in the rear of the parking lot with the driver’s side door ajar. Detectives found a 9mm handgun in the back seat next to a freshly spilled blood trail that started from Brown’s front passenger door. Officers found a second gun, a .40-caliber pistol, lying next to Brown’s body.
Several marijuana baggies were found on the front passenger seat along with a wad of $20 bills scattered on the driver’s seat and outside the vehicle, detectives reported.
Surveillance cameras at the business showed the exchange of gunfire between Brown and Lafleur moments after they met in the parking lot. Afterward, Brown stumbled out of his car and collapsed in the street just a few feet from his vehicle, where police found him lying dead. Lafleur got out of the passenger’s seat and got into a vehicle he’d parked next to Brown’s, according to the camera footage. He was wounded and left the bloody trail that officers took note of at the scene.
Lafleur showed up at a hospital minutes after the shooting, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. Upon arrival, he told hospital staff he was shot on Winbourne Avenue.
When investigators questioned Lafleur about the shooting 13 days later, he said he met Brown to buy $200 worth of marijuana from him. During the deal, he said, an unknown gunman fired into the vehicle from outside. He told officers neither he nor Brown had any guns on them or returned fire from inside the car.
Detectives, in their charging report, said the surveillance footage proves Lafleur’s story to be “completely false,” noting the vast amount of shell casings and bullet projectiles officers found inside Brown’s car.
In October 2018, a grand jury indicted Lafleur on charges of second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery stemming from the fatal 2018 shooting. The murder count carried a mandatory life sentence upon conviction. Prosecutors amended the attempted armed robbery indictment to obstruction of justice as part of Lafleur’s deal. Myers sentenced him to 20 years on that count.
Lafleur was released on bond as he awaited his trial in the murder case. While out, he picked up charges in two new cases. One was a Jan. 31 domestic battery incident at his house in the 3600 block of Merritt Anne Drive. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a kidnapping indictment Lafleur faced from that incident.
He also was arrested for aggravated battery, drug and weapons charges in connection with the Feb. 23 allegations he beat someone up while in possession of a handgun and 211 grams of marijuana.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed the battery and drug charges from the incident. He pleaded guilty to illegally carrying weapons and Myers sentenced him to 5 years on the count.
The judge imposed all of Lafleur’s prison sentences to run concurrently.
Stockstill said he planned to argue that Lafleur was actually the victim in the case and managed to escape with his life.
“In front of the jury, the issue would have been what happened in that car,” the attorney said. “Realistically, in a gun battle, somebody is the aggressor and somebody is acting in self-defense. That would’ve been the issue at trial; who was the aggressor and who was acting in self-defense?”