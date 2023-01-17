Gunshots interrupted a mid-afternoon dominoes game on the porch of a north Baton Rouge home in May 2018. When the dust settled, James Young, the 56-year-old homeowner, was dead and another man was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds.
The Baton Rouge man convicted of pulling the trigger was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a 19th Judicial District Court judge Tuesday.
A jury found Willie Mitchell, 44, guilty of second-degree manslaughter and attempted murder following a three-day trial last May. District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts sentenced him to 40 years apiece for each of charges. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning at the same time.
The fatal shooting occurred May 11, 2018 at Young’s residence in the 1700 block of North 47th Street. According to court records, a group of friends gathered to play dominoes on Young’s porch when an argument broke out between Mitchell and an acquaintance, Maurice Richardson. Mitchell retrieved a gun from his car, then shot Richardson in the legs and chest, prosecutors said. A stray bullet struck Young, who was not involved in the altercation. He died shortly after being rushed to the hospital, according to prosecutors.
Mitchell was indicted and tried for second-degree murder and attempted murder, but jurors convicted him of the reduced manslaughter charge at the May trial.
Richardson identified Mitchell as the gunman and detailed the 2018 shooting. The surviving victim was not in court during Tuesday’s hearing but asked the judge to hand down the maximum 40-year sentence.
Foxworth-Roberts, who presided over last year’s trial, told Mitchell the aggravated nature of the shooting had a “chilling effect.” She also noted his prior armed robbery conviction and indicated he was on probation for a drug conviction when the shooting occurred.
“This happened in the middle of the day in a neighborhood,” the judge said. “I’ve seen far too often in the community that people do not value human life. And there are consequences for your actions when you don’t value human life.”
Mitchell told the Foxworth-Roberts he intends to appeal her ruling.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.