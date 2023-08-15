Tahereh Ghassemi was beaten, drugged, kidnapped, shot several times and left to die in a shallow grave on the side of a remote highway in April 2015.
On Tuesday, a jury convicted her ex-husband, former Baton Rouge auto dealer Hamid Ghassemi, of pulling the strings in the brutal killing. Worried that she was planning to leave the country with a $1.1 million divorce settlement he had paid her weeks prior, Hamid paid three men $10,000 to abduct and kill Tahereh then dispose of her body, prosecutors said.
It took a jury two hours of deliberations to find Hamid Ghassemi guilty of first-degree murder following four days of arguments and testimony. He faces mandatory life imprisonment when he goes before District Judge Tarvald Smith to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
Hamid Ghassemi sat between his attorneys stone faced with no reaction as the verdict was read.
"There is a long and ugly history in this case. There was a history between Hamid and Tahereh," said Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, who led the state's prosecution. "After all that battling, she finally got what she was entitled to ... He couldn't stand it; the bitterness ate him up."
The verdict brought to a close a high-profile case that has slogged through the courts for the past eight years.
Ghassemi did not take the stand, and his attorneys did not call any witnesses.
"This is a win for our community and it's a win for justice," District Attorney Hillar Moore said afterward while standing with prosecutors and investigators. "It's a shame that it happened. I just congratulate our team and all the law enforcement agencies for working on this case so hard."
The guilty verdict finalized a violent fall from grace for Ghassemi, a businessman who for years owned the Import One used auto dealership along Airline Highway. Prosecutors successfully convinced jurors that Ghassemi paid three men — Daniel Humberto Richter, Skyler Williams and Tyler Lee Ashpaugh — a $10,000 bounty to carry out the hit.
All three men were originally indicted for first-degree murder for their roles. All have pleaded guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter.
Ashpaugh died in state prison while awaiting his sentence in January. Williams and Richter are slated to be sentenced at later dates.
During her closing arguments Tuesday, Cummings told jurors Hamid Ghassemi "groomed" Richter to help him facilitate the plot. Richter on Monday testified that he brought in Williams, his friend, and Williams recruited Ashpaugh to participate.
"This whole thing never would have begun if Hamid Ghassemi didn't decide it's payback time," she said.
Robert Noel, the defense attorney, attacked Richter’s credibility, describing his testimony as a series of half-truths and “flat-out lies.” He repeatedly referenced Richter’s past convictions for aggravated sexual assault with a weapon and deception and characterized the key state’s witness as a “rat” and a “snitch” who has told on multiple co-defendants in the past to get himself out of trouble.
“He will sell you anything in order to get an advantage,” Noel argued. “The state of Louisiana is vouching for the credibility of a murderer and a rapist. Because if they don’t have Daniel Richter and you don’t believe Daniel Richter, they have no case against Hamid Ghassemi.”
But Cummings said Richter, despite his criminal acts, was a “good credible witness” and every detail of his testimony was corroborated by cellphone records, GPS coordinates and other circumstantial evidence presented to jurors.
Noel also questioned why the state didn’t call Williams to testify during the trial. The Denham Springs man pleaded guilty in March, the youngest participant in the murder scheme.
Noel said Williams' testimony may not have aligned with what Richter told them.
Cummings indicated prosecutors offered Williams the plea deal in part because he was 17 years old at the time of the homicide. She said the state didn’t use him as a witness because he wasn’t mature enough to get on the stand and give the jurors credible testimony.
“I’m not putting somebody up there that I think is going to lie to you,” she said. “That’s not my job.”
When Noel suggested Hamed Ghassemi, the couple's son, had motive to kill his mother to inherit the homes and $1.1 million settlement she received from the divorce, Cummings countered that Hamid Ghassemi was Hamed’s closest blood relative. She pointed at him and told jurors Hamid stood to inherit the money if Hamed died, and said he continued to pressure Richter to kill his son even after Tareheh’s slaying.
The defendant leaned over to his attorney and whispered “Can I object?” when Cummings made the allegation.
“Don’t let (Noel) send up that smoke screen,” Cummings said. “This man (Hamid Ghassemi) needs to take responsibility finally for what he’s done. Don’t let the smoke screen work.”
When the verdict was read, Hamed Ghassemi looked up to the ceiling, smiled and let out a sigh as family members sobbed silently beside him. They shared a hug in the courtroom afterward. Tears trickled down Hamed's face as he talked to a throng of reporters about the case outside the courthouse.
"My mother was smiling at me knowing that justice was served," he said. "I always look up in the skies for her because that's the only place I can think of for her."