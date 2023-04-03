Oscar Lozada, 43, right , is accompanied by East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office personnel including Capt. Lawrence Cavalier, left, as they escort Lozada out of the East Baton Rouge Violent Crimes Unit housed at La. State Police headquarters for his transport to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, shortly after midnight, Satturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Lozada confessed to the murder of his wife Sylviane Finck Lozada, a Brusly school teacher who disappeared under suspicious circumstances in 2011, during an interview of nearly eight hours at the VCU. Lozada is expected to face one count of second-degree murder.