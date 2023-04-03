The man convicted of killing and dismembering his wife before fleeing the country was sentenced to life in prison Monday.
It’s been nearly 12 years since Oscar Lozada killed his wife, Brusly foreign language teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, and chopped her body up. He dumped her remains in several waterways south of Baton Rouge. The Belgian native’s remains have never been found.
A jury found Lozada guilty of second-degree following a weeklong trial that ended Feb. 10.
According to trial testimony, Lozada went into a rage during a July 2011 argument at the couple's Spring Lake Drive home. He confessed to East Baton Rouge investigators that he strangled Finck Lozada to death when the argument escalated and he dragged her body to the family’s garage.
The following night, he used power tools from his job to cut up her body as their 4-year-old daughter slept inside, according to a confession tape played for jurors at trial.
Lozada stuffed his wife’s body, along with the tools, into industrial plastic bags and five-gallon buckets filled with cement, then drove eastbound toward New Orleans, stopping occasionally to dispose of the remains in ponds and riverbanks just off Interstate 10. Lozada was seen on video buying from a Lowe’s hardware store the day after the fatal argument.
Three days after getting rid of the body, he fled the country with his daughter and boarded a flight to his homeland Venezuela. Lozada remained free in the South American country, which has no extradition agreement with the United States, several years. Mexican authorities working with local investigators captured Lozada in October 2018 after he moved to Monterrey, the capital city of Nuevo Leon. He was returned to American soil to face charges in his wife’s death.