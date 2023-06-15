Rapper Torence "Boosie" Hatch, a Baton Rouge native, was arrested Wednesday by federal agents outside a courtroom in San Diego on a federal gun charge, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Hatch was arrested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on one count of felon in possession of a firearm immediately after his previous gun charges were dismissed by a San Diego judge Wednesday morning. He made his first appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Hatch's criminal complaint detailing the charge was not available in the online court record Wednesday evening.
Following his arrest Wednesday, the rapper tweeted: "I wanna take this time to apologize to my kids, I'm sorry and I love y'all forever."
Hatch, who also raps under the name "Boosie Badazz," is most known his song "Set It Off" and his featured role on "Wipe Me Down" by Foxx, both of which have more than 54 million plays on Spotify. Several other of his songs have over 25 million Spotify plays.
Hatch was previously arrested in May after San Diego police conducted a traffic stop on him and a wanted man and found two handguns in the car, San Diego police said at the time. Hatch was scheduled for a show at the Phantom Lounge near downtown San Diego but was arrested about five miles from the venue.
Hatch's detention hearing is set for Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., the U.S. Attorney's Office said.