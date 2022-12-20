A Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning her former live-in boyfriend with the toxic compound barium acetate in 2015 was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday — but there is some debate over whether she should be let out on bail while the court considers an appeal.
Meshell Hale, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder on Friday, which brought a mandatory life sentence. After sentencing Hale, 19th Judicial District Court judge Raymond Bigelow denied a slate of petitions from Hale's attorneys requesting post-conviction relief, including a motion for a new trial. But Bigelow agreed that she could be released on bail to be set while attorneys work to get her sentence overturned.
The judge set her bond at $300,000, the same amount he set for her release while she awaited trial.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office asked the judge to to stay that decision to allow them time to file a writ with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals to block Hale's release from jail. Bigelow denied their request.
Moore worried that Hale could be a flight risk and a danger to the Skipper's family if she's freed. DA's attorneys planned to file the stay to Bigelow's bond Tuesday.
"We're looking at a person now who's guilty. It's not one who's presumed innocent, she is now guilty of this offense," Moore said afterward outside the courthouse. "To have the same bond that she was out on pre-adjudication of guilt be the same bond again now, she's going to bond out of jail for $38,000, my guess, within minutes or hours. It sounds as if she has this all set up. The bond, in my opinion, should've at least been doubled what it was.
"it just does not seem fair to this family," he added.
