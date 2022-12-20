A Baton Rouge woman convicted of poisoning her former live-in boyfriend with the toxic compound barium acetate in 2015 was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison — but there is some debate over whether she should be let out on bail while the court considers an appeal.
Meshell Hale, 54, was convicted Friday of second-degree murder of Damian Paul Skipper, 41, a crime that brought a mandatory life sentence. After sentencing Hale, 19th Judicial District Court judge Raymond Bigelow denied a slate of petitions from Hale's attorneys requesting post-conviction relief, including a motion for a new trial. But Bigelow agreed she could be released on bail to be set while attorneys appeal her conviction.
The judge set her bond at $300,000, the same amount he set for her release while she awaited trial.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office asked the judge to stay that decision to allow prosecutors time to file a writ with the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal to block Hale's release from jail. Bigelow denied their stay request.
Moore said Hale could be a flight risk and a danger to Skipper's family if she's freed. DA's attorneys on Tuesday filed an emergency stay to Bigelow's bond in the appellate court.
"We're looking at a person now who's guilty. It's not one who's presumed innocent; she is now guilty of this offense," Moore said afterward outside the courthouse. "To have the same bond that she was out on pre-adjudication of guilt be the same bond again now, she's going to bond out of jail for $38,000, my guess, within minutes or hours. It sounds as if she has this all set up. The bond, in my opinion, should've at least been doubled what it was.
"it just does not seem fair to this family," he added.
East Baton Rouge Parish Jail online booking records indicated Hale remained in the lockup Tuesday afternoon.
Hale entered the courtroom inside the 19th JDC courthouse in an East Baton Rouge Parish jail uniform. She was handcuffed and her legs were shackled as deputies ushered her into the courtroom.
Hale was also implicated in the death of her estranged husband Arthur Noflin Jr., 42, whose charred remains were found in the backseat of his fire-torched pickup abandoned in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward in March 2016.
Noflin’s body was burned beyond recognition and medical examiners could never determine the cause of his demise. No one was ever charged in the suspicious death because Orleans Parish coroners could not rule it a homicide.
Members of Skipper's and Noflin’s families sat together during Tuesday’s proceedings. Bailiffs surrounded the courtroom for the hearing and stood between them and Hale’s relatives, who sat on the opposite side of the courtroom.
Moments after Bigelow set the bond for Hale, one of Skipper's family members stormed out of the courtroom in a huff and deputies had to escort him from the building.
“He was loved, and he is gone now because of Meshell,” Skipper’s aunt, Linda, told the judge. “I hope she never forgets what she took from us.”
Hale remained virtually silent and showed no emotion during the hearing. Her attorneys filed a barrage of motions Monday and Tuesday aimed at challenging her conviction. Andrew Bevinetto, one of her lawyers, asked the judge to order a new trial, reconsider her sentence to make her eligible for parole, and acquit her based on legal rulings before and during the trial.
Bigelow described the evidence against Hale as overwhelming and denied all those requests. But the judge said he'd "thought about this quite a bit" when petitioned for bail. He set the bond, but revoked Hale's passport and ordered her to remain on house arrest with GPS monitoring if she's released. His decision came over the objections from Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, who argued that Hale is facing a life sentence and could pose a danger to people who visit her home.
"This was a clean trial," Cummings said. "It's going to be upheld on appeal. There is no reason for her to leave that jail."
Cummings filed the emergency order to Bigelow's ruling shortly after noon Tuesday in the 1st Circuit. She said Hale was in the "the process of posting bond" and asked the court to delay her release, if she does post bond, until after the appeals court makes a determination on the emergency order.
"The state believes defendant is both a flight risk and a danger to her family and/or the community," Cummings wrote.
Moore called the decision extremely rare and said he may have seen one other instance over his 40-year career of a convicted murderer being granted bond after their sentence.
Family members of Skipper and Noflin gathered and met with reporters outside the courthouse after the hearing and still appeared puzzled.
"I really don't know how to feel," said Skipper's cousin, Michael Durand. "It was a shocker to give somebody a mandatory life sentence and then turn around and give them a bond. We can't get Skipper back and it's just kind of confusing right now that they would do such a thing."
Carol Noflin Hertzock, Noflin's oldest sister, said her family was disappointed in the decision Bigelow made after listening to eight days of testimony in Hale's murder trial.
"It's just baffling to all of us," she said. "It makes no sense."