The tension inside a pressure-packed Baton Rouge courtroom was taut with suspense and emotion Friday morning.
District Judge Raymond Bigelow sliced through it when he ruled Meshell Hale guilty of second-degree murder in the poisoning death of her former live-in boyfriend Damian Paul Skipper.
One of Skipper's family members let out a loud, bellowing gasp as the verdict was read, releasing the pent anguish for which loved ones have waited more than seven years for amends.
Hale spoke to her attorneys for a brief moment before she was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs and taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Bigelow delayed her sentencing until 11 a.m. Tuesday, a formality in that the murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.
"There was very little direct evidence in this case, but an abundance of circumstantial evidence as to the death of Mr. Skipper," Bigelow explained, reading from his ruling. "There's no doubt that Mr. Skipper was a victim of barium poisoning that led to his death. There were numerous inquiries on Ms. Hale's phones, computers and tablets that included inquiries regarding barium acetate poisoning and related topics. There were three barium purchases prior to the death of Mr. Skinner made by Ms. Hale."
Family members of Skipper and Arthur Noflin Jr., Hales estranged ex-husband, rejoiced outside the 19th Judicial District Courthouse moments after the verdict was read. They shed tears, hugged one another and thanked prosecutors who argued the case against Hale.
"It just shows you what God can do," said Michael Durand, Skipper's first cousin. "It's a blessing, and the district attorney did a lot of work. It's not so much about her getting locked up. It's about raising awareness for other men out there. You can save other lives."
Noflin and Skipper both died after being hospitalized in 2015 with acute symptoms of barium poisoning. Skipper visited the hospital four times over the nine days leading up to his death June 30, 2015, when he was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center unconscious and not breathing.
Noflin made two hospital visits with mild symptoms in May 2015 and had a near-death medical episode six months later. Doctors spent four days treating him, and were able to salvage him from the brink of death. But Noflin's charred remains were found in the back seat of his pickup truck when authorities located it fire-torched and abandoned in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward in March 2016.
Friday's verdict brought an end to a case that has had unique twists and turns. Investigators linked the two men's deaths due to the similar medical emergencies for which they were hospitalized, along with the fact they both shared close relationships with Hale. No charges were ever filed in Noflin's case because his body was burned so badly that medical examiners could never rule his death a homicide. His cause of death remains unclassified. But his suspicious demise led authorities to exhume and re-examine Skipper's body in April 2017.
Toxicologists found unusually high concentrations of barium acetate in Skipper's system and East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark re-classified his death a homicide by poisoning from the toxic, powdery compound.
"Everyone in this case was persistent," said Hillar Moore III, the parish's district attorney, who sat in the courtroom throughout much of the two-week trial. "This is a case that we could've easily looked away because it was complicated. No one did after all the years. She (Hale) was well-represented. And I think the judge did an excellent job of paying attention to a difficult case, and he came up with a just verdict."