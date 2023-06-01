A maintenance worker forced his way into an apartment at a complex near the LSU campus in the middle of the night last summer, attacked a resident, threatened to kill her, then jumped out of a window and fell four stories to his death, a new lawsuit claims.
The resident, Taylor Simoneaux, alleges property owners at the ION Apartments failed to protect her from the property’s maintenance supervisor, Ronnie Finch. She says Finch, 47, got high on marijuana and cocaine in the unit adjacent to hers before breaking into her fourth-floor apartment around 3:45 a.m. July 10, 2022.
The apartment complex's owners acknowledge the break-in, but argue it didn't happen in the scope of Finch's job duties — and they say Simoneaux signed agreements waiving her right to sue when she moved to get out of her lease after the incident.
Simoneaux says she woke up to find Finch screaming at her bedside, the lawsuit alleges. The plaintiff said she pleaded for her life when Finch grabbed her by the arm and threatened to kill her. He then jumped out of the apartment window and died, the lawsuit says.
Simoneaux said she suffered physical injuries, psychological scars and emotional distress from the bizarre ordeal, which left her traumatized.
She’s suing for more than $75,000 in damages, claiming owners of the property helped facilitate the attack by failing to provide adequate security measures to protect residents. In her filing, Simoneaux’s attorneys argue Finch had a previous drug conviction and the property owners should’ve known about it before hiring him.
The ION Apartments sit in the 700 block of W. Chimes Street just north of the LSU campus. Scion Group Management, the Illinois-based corporation that owns the complex, bills itself as the “largest owner/operator of off-campus student housing communities globally.”
Simoneaux, who now lives in Copiah County, Mississippi, filed suit on March 29 against Scion and its subsidiary, University House Baton Rouge, the holding company that does business under the ION name.
Claude David Vasser Jr., a Lafayette attorney representing both defendants, filed documents Monday to transfer the case to federal court.
Simoneaux vacated her apartment just days after the attack.
In an answer to her claim, Vasser acknowledged that Finch illegally broke into her apartment in the middle of the night and attacked her in a haze of intoxication. But he argued the incident didn’t happen in the scope of Finch’s employment and the company didn’t breach any duty to residents that allowed the attack to happen.
The crux of the landlords’ defense centers around a “mutual termination and release” agreement Simoneaux signed the following day. In it, according to Vasser, she waived her right to sue, and the details of the incident were sealed from release.
The defendants also argue the housing agreement Simoneaux signed when she moved into the apartment complex in December 2020 included a mandatory arbitration clause. They’re asking a judge to enforce both agreements and dismiss the lawsuit.
But Simoneaux’s attorneys say the agreements included “vague and discreet language” property owners are now trying to use to skirt accountability. Simoneaux said managers told her one of the agreements was necessary to terminate her lease when they emailed them to her.
“Ms. Simoneaux did not intend to release the defendants from liability for her attack,” the lawsuit states. “The July 11, 2022 lease agreement is not a valid or enforceable release of the defendants’ liability for the attack.”