Arthur Noflin Jr. was barely recognizable as human being when authorities found his charred remains inside a truck that had been burned to a crisp in New Orleans. The grisly discovery happened in March 2016, about nine months after another man died in Baton Rouge under what initially appeared to be natural causes.
But after finding startling similarities in the suspicious deaths of Noflin and 41-year-old Damian Skipper, authorities exhumed Skipper’s body and tested it for a rare compound, barium acetate.
And on Monday, the trial began for Meshell Hale, the Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning her Skipper, her former boyfriend, in 2015.
Prosecutors said Hale, 54, used the same toxic compound to poison her husband, Noflin, months after Skipper died.
She’s being tried this week for first-degree murder in Skipper’s death and prosecutors have made clear they plan to seek a life sentence for her is she’s found guilty.
Hale sat in a courtroom surrounded by her attorneys Monday. She waived her right to a trial by jury in September, instead opting for a bench trial through which her fate will be decided by District Judge Raymond Bigelow.
The judge listened intently as prosecutors brought at least eight witnesses to the stand to testify Monday. Among them were family members, detectives, forensic investigators and cell phone analysts.
Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, the lead prosecutor on the case, detailed in her opening (statement how homicide detectives pieced together their investigation leading to Hale’s arrest.
Hale was arrested in June 2018 in Skipper’s death. He was her live-in boyfriend and Hale claimed they were married. But when he died in June 2015, she was actually married to Noflin, according to court testimony.
She has not been charged in Noflin’s mysterious death; his cause and manner of death remain unclassified, but East Baton Rouge investigators suspect Hale fatally poisoned him as well.
A state appeals court ruled that prosecutors can present evidence about Noflin’s suspicious death at Hale's trial.
Cummings said prosecutors believe Hale poisoned Noflin, and afterward her daughter Dominique, and Dominique's domestic partner, Nina Alexander, dumped his body in New Orleans where they set him ablaze.
“I have to remind myself this not about the killing of Arthur Noflin,” Hale’s defense attorney Kevin Boshea told the judge during his opening statement. “That despite all the work that was conducted by (New Orleans) detective (Debra) Normand, the search warrants the state speaks about, the cell phone checks, all the investigation that they intend to bring forward, that at the end of the day, this investigation did not return a conviction. It did not return an indictment. It did not return a for her arrest in reference to (Noflin).”
The trial continues Tuesday in the death of Skipper.