While East Baton Rouge's chief public defender also temporarily oversaw Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes, she was unreachable as attorneys missed court dates and clients were slow to get lawyers, judges in those parishes said.
In a letter addressed to the state Public Defender Board, the five 23rd Judicial District Court judges harshly criticized Lisa Parker's oversight of public defenders in their courts, adding to the controversy the chief already faces in Baton Rouge.
“All in all, Ms. Parker failed in performing any services for the 23rd Judicial District and Ascension Parish Courts,” the letter reads. “The office has floundered for a year with no guidance or supervision.”
The state board recently selected Tonya Clark to be a full-time District Defender in the 23rd, relieving Parker of her temporary duties. But the judges penned the letter to make clear their dissatisfiaction with Parker's tenure and how the board handled the vacant job in their courts over the last year.
Parker, who has led Baton Rouge's public defender office since July 2021, has faced an onslaught of criticism since her appointment. Attorneys and support staff have departed her office in droves, leaving few experienced public defenders to tackle the heavy caseload of serious violent crimes that have accumulated over the last year.
A state representative has called for her firing, and an investigation by state officials found dramatic polarization among employees in the Baton Rouge office.
E-mails from a Baton Rouge judge directed to her colleagues described how apparent turmoil at the public defender's office had caused major problems in the courtroom. The new letter, signed by the 23rd JDC judges and Ascension Parish Court Judge Erin Wiley Lanoux, says their courtrooms saw similar dysfunction.
Missed court dates, no communication
Parker was appointed to her temporary role in the 23rd JDC in June after the former interim chief resigned. State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns selected Parker for the position to fill the urgent vacancy in the neighboring jurisdiction.
She was granted a salary of $3,000 per month on top of her role as East Baton Rouge chief, according to a record of the board meeting.
In their letter, the judges say Parker assured them in an early meeting that she would “quickly have the office up and functioning in a satisfactory manner."
“Quite the contrary occurred,” the judges wrote.
Parker declined to comment for this story.
After this first meeting, Parker “failed to communicate with the judges,” the letter says, despite repeated attempts to reach her.
“One judge even issued a subpoena for her to appear in his court because he ran out of options to explain to her that he was unable to appoint attorneys because none had been provided by her,” the letter says. “She failed to appear under this subpoena.”
Judges also tried to communicate with Parker that they needed attorneys to handle so-called “conflict cases” to no avail, leaving them without lawyers to appoint for those indigent clients. Conflict cases are assigned by the court to a private attorney who represents an indigent client in lieu of a public defender, either due to a conflict of interest or excessive caseloads.
Public defenders who did appear in court told the judges that Parker did not directly communicate with them or assist them, the letter says.
When attorneys didn't show up, judges were forced to handle matters in other ways. One attorney assigned to a judge’s division failed to appear for a jury trial for his client, leading the judge to find the attorney in contempt and fine him $100.
'A bad decision'
When Parker was apppointed to the short-lived position in the 23rd, record notes show there was hesitation among board members.
"After discussion on some expressed concerns and Ms. Parker addressing and assuring the Board that she is up to the task...a vote [was] taken," the meeting notes say.
State Public Defender Board member Allyson Melancon, the sole member who voted against Parker's installment as interim in the 23rd, declined to provide comment for this story.
Another board member, Flozell Daniels Jr., said this week that the situation has led him to question the process of appointing often overburdened full-time district defenders to simultaneously run another office, even for a short term.
“I’m increasingly of the position that it doesn’t make sense to appoint other district defenders to be interim when each of these districts are working really hard in their own space," he said. "We have to appoint other professionals to be interim directors of these offices until we appoint a permanent person. It’s just too much for most of them. Most of them are really working hard to keep their offices afloat in a low-resource environment."
A legislative audit published just last week shows 11 public defender offices across the state spent more money than they brought in for the 2021 fiscal year. Public defense in Louisiana relies largely on conviction and user fees — the bulk of which is generated by traffic tickets. While a significant issue before the coronavirus pandemic, revenue woes have only incresed since 2020.
"Traffic filings have decreased by more than 62% from 2009 to 2021, decreasing every year in that time," Starns wrote in his reply to the auditor. "This persistent decrease in traffic filings has had a negative impact on local funding throughout the state."
Daniels, the board member, also questioned Starns' decision to appoint Parker to the interim role given her highly publicized challenges in Baton Rouge.
"Regrettably, this was a bad decision by the State Public Defender to appoint Ms. Parker to the 23rd, considering the crisis that she’s been managing in the 19th," Daniels added.
Starns did not return multiple requests for comment for this story.