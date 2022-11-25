Rows of parking lots were lined with cars outside the Mall of Louisiana late Friday morning. Inside the two-story shopping center, lines of shoppers stretched single file out of several of the stores and customers waited patiently to get in.
Hundreds of holiday shoppers hit the indoor mall looking to cash in on Black Friday bargains during the mid-morning rush.
"That's what we expect, and it's living up to our expectations. So it's exciting," said Gene Satern, senior general manager of the Baton Rouge mall at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Shoppers appeared willing to spend money this holiday season, but inflation has made them more selective, according to national experts. The prices of food, rent, gasoline and other household necessities has Yuletide buyers more bargain-conscious when they scratch items off their this Christmas lists this year.
But it's still a a step toward to normalcy compared to the past two holiday seasons, when supply chain issues and COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns kept shoppers away in droves.
"Every Black Friday is just what we expect it to be, and that's a strong shopping day," Satern said. "Hopefully everybody enjoys themselves. Weather sometimes has a little bit to do with it, but I think this is going to be a great season."
While the shopping mall opened up at 9 a.m., Macy's and some of the other department stores that anchor it opened their doors hours earlier with promises of early-morning specials. By 9:30 a.m., the parking lots surrounding the main entrances were jammed with shoppers already roaming the stores looking for a space.
For sisters-in-law Jessica Levet, Leanne Lebouef and Nikki Lebouef, it was spirited day filled with lots of fun, laughter, coffee and snacks. They began their shopping excursion at 5 a.m. when JCPenney's opened.
"It just seems to be a lighter crowd than normal because of the online shopping," Leanne Lebouef said. "People are staying in and some people are still worried about being out with COVID-19 and all that good stuff."
"Also a lot of the sales started online too," Jessica Levet noted.
Patrick Brown, who toured the mall's upper loft Friday, said the bargain prices brought him out because he still likes to walk the mall when he shops.
"I like to actually see and put my hands one it, make sure it's worth my money," he said.
The most enjoyable thing most Friday's spree was spending time with his 8-year-old niece.
"I love it because I work so much, this is like our bonding time," he said.
Sonja Henry sat with her niece and daughters at a bench on the second floor of the mall just before noon Friday. A collection of shopping bags that filled her grandson's stroller served as evidence of the work they'd put in for the day. By then, they had been shopping for nearly six hours, drawn to Baton Rouge from Lafayette where they said the pickings were slim.
"Every year, we wake up early. We just like being together as family, talking and laughing and seeing what they have on sale," Henry said. "Today we wanted to see what Baton Rouge had to offer."
The "door buster" deals that once drove crowds of frenzied shoppers to camp outside stores for hours after Thanksgiving dinner have become more accessible online.
Nonetheless, analysts still consider the five-day period that includes Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday a key barometer of consumer interest, particularly gauging shoppers' willingness to spend money during the holiday season. National experts estimate that the two-month period, buoyed by Thanksgiving and Christmas, represents about 20% of the retail industry’s annual sales.
Many stores offer holiday promo codes and shopping discounts online all month long. And a big segment of the market has to Amazon or Cyber Monday deals to satisfy their seasonal sales fever.
But for many who spoke to The Advocate on Friday, the visit to brick-and-mortar stores was more about the tradition of getting out and hitting the pavement with loved ones.
"We started coming a couple years ago with friends and now we come every year to do Christmas shopping," said Kynlee Simoneaux, who shopped with her mother, Alana, and friend Ashlyn Gilbert.
This was the first year the entourage has hit the Mall of Louisiana for Black Friday. They usually spend the retail holiday at the Tanger Outlets in Gonzales.
"There's a lot of good sales, a lot of good options here," Alana Simoneaux said.
Others said they prefer shopping in person because it limits unwanted surprises.
"I don't like online shopping because I may have to return," said Rashida McVeale, one of Sonja Henry's daughters. "When you come to the stores, you see what you're getting, because online is not always what the picture is."
Kevin Uli and his family made the day trip to the Baton Rouge mall from New Orleans. He pushed a stroller and carried his infant son in his arms as his wife and children perused the stores.
"Just to be out and about, not that we're waiting to do any specific shopping," he said. "We had Thanksgiving yesterday and we just spend time as a family every weekend. We always get out and do things, and a lot of times we do come to Baton Rouge."