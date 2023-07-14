Two weeks after the murder trial of an alleged gunman in a fatal Baton Rouge drive-by shooting ended in a mistrial, his attorney convinced a judge Thursday to reduce his bond over the objections of prosecutors.
Jarvis Lee Bowie, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault by drive-by shooting in the slaying of 36-year-old Clarence Augustus. He faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted as charged.
Bowie stands accused of shooting Augustus Dec. 9, 2020, as the victim sat in his car parked outside an apartment in the 200 block of South 20th Street. Augustus later died in a hospital.
Bowie's trial began June 26, but presiding District Judge Gail Horne Ray declared a mistrial four days into the proceedings after the victim's mother made a "highly prejudicial" comment about Bowie on the stand, according to court transcripts.
In asking the judge to reduce Bowie's bail, defense attorney Alex Laird cited the fact that the defendant has sat in jail since his original arrest in January 2021, unable to afford the $350,000 bond.
"He's been presumed innocent for the past 2½ years and he has remained in jail. He's never wavered on his innocence," Laird argued during Thursday's hearing. "I mean this is America. You've got to wait 2½ years to get a trial and then the state's own witness causes a mistrial? And then you stay in jail another six months? That's not just."
Ray lowered Bowie's bail to $150,000 and set seven conditions for his release. Among them, he'll be subject to GPS monitoring and house arrest and barred from contact with Augustus' family.
"If I get one notice ... that your ankle monitor wasn't working or you're three feet outside of where you're supposed to be, you're going to come back to jail and the money that your family puts up to get you out, they're going to lose that," Ray cautioned Bowie, who stood in the courtroom in shackles and jail coveralls.
"Thank you, your honor. You won't have to worry about me," he said.
Thursday's ruling came amidst ongoing concerns over bond and ankle monitor tracking for inmates accused of violent crimes who are awaiting trial in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Prosecutors lobbied against the reduced bond, citing the seriousness of Bowie's alleged offense.
Assistant District Attorney Quoc-Huu Vincent Guyen argued that Bowie is accused of "one of the highest violent crimes" and will pose a danger to the community and to witnesses who testified against him during trial if released from jail. Nguyen also said the weight of evidence against Nguyen was strengthened by the witnesses' testimony before the mistrial was declared.
"We have had multiple people — lay people and eyewitnesses — take the stand, identify who they are and where they live," the prosecutor told Ray. "That poses an immediate and serious danger to those witnesses that have presented themselves to the court and made statements about this on the record."
In his motion for the bond reduction, Laird contended cracks in the state's case against Bowie emerged during the trial, arguing that the credibility of two key eyewitnesses was eroded.
The trial ended abruptly June 29 when Augustus' mother alleged Bowie shot at her son the day before the deadly drive-by, according to court records. Ray determined the comment in front of jurors would've denied Bowie a fair trial, and declared a mistrial.
No date for his retrial has been set.