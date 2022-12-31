Before a massive April brawl at McKinley High School involving both students and parents, school leaders had been warned about bullying and brewing tensions between students but failed to act, multiple lawsuits claim.
Police said a fight between two students in the morning of April 27 prompted several adults to show up to the campus and begin fighting shortly after classes were dismissed. Several students not involved in the initial fight then joined the fray.
Krystal Huggins-Flowers, the school's former girls basketball coach, says in a lawsuit that she had warned school and district administrators multiple times that her players were being bullied by a group of other female students. But she says officials took no action to protect the players even after they were attacked by those students, which led to the later melee.
The parents of four players filed two similar lawsuits against the school system and also listed the mother of an alleged bully as a defendant. Attorney Jill Craft is representing all the plaintiffs.
East Baton Rouge school officials could not be reached for comment this week; the district is on holiday break. Attorneys for the school district had yet to file a response to the lawsuits by Friday afternoon, case dockets showed.
According to Huggins-Flowers' complaint, the saga began when she emailed the school’s dean, Trenier Mabry, on April 8, saying several female students made violent threats against some of her players. District leaders took no action, even after the students attacked two players at an April 9 game in St. James Parish the following day, her complaint alleges.
The lawsuits filed by the players' parents claim that one particular student spearheaded the attack, flanked by her sister and cousin.
Huggins-Flowers said she and her assistant coach, Freda Taylor, reported the attack to McKinley High principal Gregory Thompson, then-interim schools chief Arcelius Brickhouse and Milton Batiste, one of the school system’s executive directors. Huggins-Flowers and Taylor sent those officials photos of the players’ injuries, text messages, a police report from the incident and previous emails relayed to school administrators, the lawsuit says.
The district’s antibullying policy calls for all reports of hazing or harassment at parish schools to be investigated within 10 days. Yet officials still failed to take action, Huggins-Flowers claims.
The attackers continued to terrorize players on the basketball team over the ensuing weeks, making violent threats on social media, the lawsuit says. Huggins-Flowers said she sent Thompson, Brickhouse and Batiste additional emails warning them about the ongoing bullying.
Five of the players’ parents even met with officials and told them about the threats, saying they feared for their children’s safety, according the suits.
Thompson indicated the school had a plan to protect the players and issued the lead attacker a “stay away agreement.” But, according to Huggins-Flowers’ lawsuit, that trespass order was never implemented.
On April 27 – the morning of the brawl – Huggins-Flowers, Taylor and Orlean Wilkinson, another member of the coaching staff, were summoned to the school district’s central office to meet with auditors regarding an investigation into the basketball program, the lawsuit indicates. Prompted by complaints from one of the alleged attacker’s parents, school officials worried that the coaching staff was making false claims against the group.
Craft said the district's "sham investigation" yielded no findings of wrongdoing.
Huggins-Flowers protested the meeting, saying it left no staff at the school to protect her team. But district leaders threatened to discipline the coach if she “continued reporting the imminent violence,” her lawsuit states.
Huggins-Flowers says her apprehensions proved right: While the coaches were at district headquarters, the alleged bully and her sister attacked two players in the gym and near the team’s locker room. One of the attackers had a weapon when the group assaulted players and other students in front of the school’s office later in the day, according to the lawsuits.
The fathers of three players beaten during the brawl were arrested, according to the complaint. Wilkinson, whose daughter suffered an injury during an attack the following day, was placed on administrative leave, along with Huggins-Flowers and Taylor.
Five players on the basketball team were issued expulsion paperwork. Three of them were ultimately expelled, according to a parent’s lawsuit. Another player was forced to transfer to a different school, her mother indicated in her civil suit.
Huggins-Flowers said she confronted district leaders a day after the brawl, asking why they did nothing to protect students, and officials threatened to terminate her for insubordination. Afterward, she made an official report through ICare, which investigates bullying complaints in EBR schools. Her suit alleges she was subsequently harassed and threatened to the point she went on family medical leave April 29 – two days after the brawl.
She claimed she submitted her resignation to Thompson on Aug. 14, but never heard back from the principal and emailed Supt. Sito Narcisse and other administrators the resignation notice again on Sept. 9. School district officials told her they’d never received her initial notice and scheduled her to be fired for “job abandonment” on Sept. 16, according to the court filing.
“I think it’s a classic example showing that administrators need to pay attention to the folks who are boots on the ground in our schools. And if the schools do not proactively work to stop it, it can become an out-of-control situation quickly,” Craft, the attorney, said.
The district also declined to provide Huggins-Flowers a teacher service verification for her new post in the Central school district, a move that jeopardized her position and impacted her pay there, she alleged.
Huggins-Flowers, 36, led the Lady Panthers to the Division I finals in February, prompting the Louisiana Sports Writers Association to name her Class 5A Coach of the Year.
Craft described the ordeal at McKinley High last school year as a quintessential whistleblower situation gone wrong.
“The school system essentially punished the messenger instead of reacting to the message,” she said. “She’s the kind of educator we want. She recognized there was a problem with some other children disseminating threatening information on social media. She brought it to the school’s attention, she warned school officials about it, and violence ended up erupting.”