A fight broke out after seven people drove from Kenner to Gonzales to pick up a relative who had broken up with her boyfriend, and it ended with someone whooting the ex-boyfriend, Gonzales police said.
The shooting happened inside the Magnolia Crossing apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales, police said.
A brother and sister, Zwyman and Tiawyman Harris, and another man, Anthony R. Johnson, were arrested and booked Nov. 22 in connection with the shooting. On Tuesday, a state district judge set their bail.
Johnson, 23, was ordered held without bail in Ascension Parish Prison on counts of attempted second-degree murder, disturbing the peace and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
During the hearing Tuesday, Gonzales Police Lt. Lance Bourgeois testified that Johnson is a suspect in homicides outside Gonzales.
Zwyman and Tiawyman Harris, who are 19 and 21 and have no prior criminal history, were each given bail of $100,000 on counts of being principals to attempted second-degree murder, disturbing the peace and contributing the delinquency of juveniles. They remained in the parish jail Wednesday afternoon, online records say.
Lt. Bourgeois told prosecutor Leila Braswell that the Harris siblings were involved in the escalating altercation with the sister's ex-boyfriend, but Johnson shot him.
Bourgeois said the man was hit once in the abdomen and remained in the hospital Tuesday. Bourgeois told Braswell that no one else had a gun at the scene.