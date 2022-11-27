For the past 30 years, the East Baton Rouge sheriff has served as a provisional collector of the parish’s property tax proceeds, taking in the payments then disbursing them to 40 government agencies that levy tariffs.
Since at least 1989, it’s been the top lawman’s practice to skim off a small portion of each agency’s tax revenue before doling it out. The sheriff deposits the small percentages into the statewide retirement fund.
Sheriff’s Office leaders say the practice is in accordance with a state statute that governs contributions into Louisiana’s nest egg for public employees. The system bankrolls pensions and retirement funds for law enforcement, district attorneys, teachers, assessors, clerk of court employees and elections officials.
But in a lawsuit recently filed in 19th Judicial District Court, the Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) argues that the state law only requires some government agencies to contribute to the trust for public employees’ pensions. BREC contends it’s not one of those agencies, so they are not subject to the law.
The park district goes on to argue that the agency was commissioned to levy taxes through a series of ballot initiatives that voters authorized between 1947 and 2016. Those referendums proposed to use the tax dollars for land acquisition, development, maintenance and improvements to BREC facilities. It violates the Louisiana constitution to use the tax proceeds for any purposes not listed in the proposition to voters, the suit contends.
“Absent such express dedication to the retirement system, it would take the voters’ approval to rededicate taxes for another use, since there is no constitutional authority granting the legislature the power to override the decision of the voters on the use of the local taxes,” attorneys for BREC wrote.
BREC leaders estimate East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III, in his capacity as the parish’s ex officio collector of property taxes, “unlawfully rededicated” about $2 million in parks and recreation tax dollars to the state fund last year. BREC is now asking a judge to issue a restraining order that blocks Gautreaux from diverting its tax funds again.
The clock is ticking on BREC, one of the nation’s most acclaimed park systems. In their petition filed Nov. 7 in 19th Judicial District Court, attorneys representing the agency insist a temporary injunction is needed by Dec. 31, the deadline for property tax payments. According to the motion, the sheriff will have collected the lion’s share of the tax proceeds by then, and that could mean it’s too late to stop Gautreaux from transferring tax dollars if he’s enjoined from doing so after the new year begins.
District Judge Ronald Johnson, who is presiding over the case, has set a Dec. 16 hearing date for Gautreaux to present his case and show evidence why the injunction shouldn’t be granted.
Attorneys for the Sheriff’s Office said sheriffs have set aside a portion of all property tax proceeds since 1989 and deposited them into the state’s retirement system. While BREC is working to speed up the tempo, the defendants are trying to slow things down.
In response to BREC’s petition, Gautreaux’s attorneys argued that next month’s preliminary injunction hearing is an improper setting for a judge to determine the constitutionality of a state statute.
“The effect of such a ruling would be to change the way Louisiana (statute) 11:82 has been applied in East Baton Rouge Parish since its enactment in 1989,” Gautreaux’s attorney Catherine St. Pierre wrote in the Nov. 17 filing. “And state and statewide public retirement systems would, immediately, without the benefit of a full hearing on the merits of BREC’s claims, be denied the BREC tax money that they have been receiving for years.”
The sheriff’s legal team urged Judge Johnson to cancel the Dec. 16 hearing and schedule a separate hearing date to determine a proper course of action for the case. In a separate motion filed Nov. 18, Gautreaux listed seven specific retirement funds he said would be impacted by the decision and argued they be added to the lawsuit as “indispensable parties.” Among the organizations were Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Louisiana, Sheriff’s Pension and Relief Fund and the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana.
BREC indicates the temporary injunction is needed until a declaratory judgement can be imposed because there doesn’t appear to be a way to recover the tax money from state retirement fund once payments have been remitted there.
Last November, BREC commissioners adopted a spending plan that included more than $108 million in expected revenues. Property taxes accounted for nearly $69.8 million, or 65%, of those profits. According to BREC's lawsuit, the Sheriff’s Office has for years given the retirement treasuries just under 2.8% of BREC’s annual tax collections.
In a statement to The Advocate this week, BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said his team discussed potential litigation with Gautreaux as well as with BREC’s nine-member commission prior to filing the motion for an injunction earlier this month. Wilson cited increasing construction and operational costs as well the current funding challenges BREC is facing in ongoing projects that include a new community park at Airline Highway Park, and continued improvements at Greenwood Park and the Baton Rouge Zoo.
“As we prepare to engage the public in the creation of a third Imagine Your Parks plan next year, it is vital that BREC receive every dollar approved for its award-winning park system as we continue looking for other sources of funding such as grants, sponsorships and philanthropic donations to keep our designation as the number one park system in the country,” the superintendent said in his statement.