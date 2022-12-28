An East Baton Rouge physician has admitted doctoring up more than $1.3 million worth of bogus Medicare claims as part of a fraud scheme aimed at acquiring knee braces.
Federal prosecutors say Robert Kyle Dean, a veteran family medicine specialist who once practiced out of a clinic in Central, falsified medical orders for the knee braces, claiming he had examined and performed tests on patients he'd never actually met face-to-face. He pleaded guilty to two felony counts of health care fraud during a hearing last week.
Dean faces up to 10 years in federal prison. He could also be fined up to $50,000, have over $100,000 seized by federal authorities, and may have to spend up to three years on parole after he’s released from prison. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson let him remain free, under set conditions, until his sentencing March 16.
Dean served more than 20 years as a Medicare provider, according to his indictment. Between 2017 and 2019, he contracted for purported telemedicine companies that paid him $30 every time he okayed a patient’s medical paperwork for orthotic devices known as “durable medical equipment,” or DMEs. The equipment included back, shoulder and wrist braces but Dean primarily handled requests for knee braces.
Prosecutors said he electronically approved orders for the braces, and authorized letters declaring them a medical necessity. He also falsified the orders by indicating he consulted with the Medicare patients, conducted exams and performed tests to verify the equipment was necessary.
But according to court records, he only called his patients on the phone occasionally and never actually had visits with them.
The Medicare program covers costs for knee braces and other orthotics equipment, but requires documented in-person exams for beneficiaries to be eligible for the reimbursements.
After Dean confirmed the requests, the telemedicine companies sold his fraudulent orders to a group of DME suppliers that used them to submit $1,335,449 worth of bad claims to Medicare. Prosecutors said the claims were mainly for knee braces that proved to be medically unsubstantiated, Dean’s indictment stated.
While the suppliers reaped over $715,000 in reimbursements from the bogus claims, Dean made $108,400 for his role in the scheme, prosecutors told the judge during his plea hearing. Those profits are now subject to forfeiture after authorities probe through his finances.
None of the specific telemedicine companies or DME suppliers that benefitted from the scam were named in Dean’s indictment. Officials from the U.S. Attorneys officer weren’t readily available Wednesday to say whether those companies faced any charges stemming from the fraudulent Medicare claims.
Dean’s Baton Rouge defense attorney did not respond to multiple requests for comment.