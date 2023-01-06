With two retirements from the bench and another judge moving up to an appellate court, the 19th Judicial District Court is ushering in the new year in transition.
Donald Johnson, chief judge of the Baton Rouge-based state court, spent the first days of 2023 reshuffling a handful of judges' seats in the downtown courthouse. It's part of a judicial process of musical chairs that the veteran judge said is commonplace after the holidays.
”It’s consistent with what we do, is to try and get organized and have everybody’s position nailed down near the first of the year after we have changes," Johnson said Friday. "We prefer to do it as early as possible and not wait.”
Tim Kelley, who was the longest-serving judge in the district, officially ended his 26-year tenure Monday. He was joined in retirement by Judge Raymond Bigelow, who filled in to handle criminal cases on a temporary basis after Judge Christopher Dassau died in January 2022. Bigelow’s pro tempore appointment ended Dec. 31.
Meanwhile, in the East Baton Rouge Parish family court, longtime judge Hunter Greene was elected to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal. He defeated Johnson in a Dec. 10 runoff and assumed his new role as appellate judge this week.
Retired Lafayette Parish judge Ronald D. Cox was appointed to take over Greene's docket through April 2. Cox spent more than 20 years presiding over cases in the 15th Judicial District Court before retiring in 2003.
There was no word on whether the Louisiana Supreme Court plans a special election to find a more permanent replacement to finish out the remaining four years of Greene's term.
The 19th JDC has 15 elected judges and two commissioners and being in the seat of state government contributes to its being among the state's busiest courts.
As part of the plan to fill the vacancies, veteran criminal court judge Beau Higginbotham will inherit Kelley’s docket of civil cases. Higginbotham’s fellow 19th JDC judges nominated him for the retired judge’s vacated seat. Johnson agreed Tuesday on the order to transfer him to civil court.
Higginbotham has spent the past eight years handling criminal cases, but requested Kelley's case load upon his departure.
The move comes about two years after he waged a public battle against his fellow 19th JDC judges as he pushed to be reassigned to the civil bench after judge Janice Clark retired. The in-house tiff intensified in January 2021 when Higginbotham sued his colleagues for refusing him the seat, which Clark emptied at the end of 2020.
Higginbotham, who was elected in 2014, felt he had the seniority to lay claim to Clark’s seat. But a majority of judges on the bench voted against him, deciding he lost his seniority when he switched divisions in 2019.
Ron Johnson, Don Johnson’s twin brother who’s also a 19th JDC judge, was ultimately awarded the seat. A retired special judge tossed Higginbotham's lawsuit last January, ruling that the judges were immune from being sued for an administrative action taken in line with their official duties.
Higginbotham could not be reached for comment Friday. While he takes control of Kelley’s old courtroom, freshy retired appellate judge J. Michael McDonald will step in to supplant him on the criminal bench.
The Supreme Court issued a formal order Thursday for McDonald to temporarily take over take over the docket Higginbotham leaves in his wake. It's a return to his roots. McDonald spent 25 years as a judge in the 19th JDC before being elected to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in 2003. Greene replaced McDonald on the appeals panel. McDonald was not allowed to run for re-election because he passed the state’s mandatory judicial retirement. Judges may complete terms but cannot be re-elected to posts after age 70.
Kelley retired less than halfway through his six-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2026. Gov. John Bel Edwards called a special election to fill his seat on the bench. The primary election will be Saturday, March 25, and if necessary, a runoff is set for Saturday, April 29. The qualifying period for interested candidates is Jan. 25-27.
McDonald will serve until the special election for Kelley’s replacement is decided, Johnson said.
Elsewhere, longtime Baton Rouge attorney Gail Horne Ray was elected as the newest district judge last month. She staved off Republican challenger Steve Myers in a special election to finish out Dassau’s term.
Dassau, 37, was found dead in his Baker home the morning of Jan. 16. Bigelow, a New Orleans judge who came out of retirement to oversee Dassau’s docket last year, ended his stint Dec. 31.
Horne Ray, who has more than 40 years of experience as an attorney, is expected to be sworn in Jan. 12, Don Johnson said.
"We’re looking forward to another year here on the 19th. We’ve got a lot of things to do here and we’ll be ready for our work," he said.