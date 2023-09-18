Six months ago, a judge ordered Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. to pay his neighbor more than $57,000 in damages for building a fence and pool house too close to the neighbors' property and refusing to remove the structures even after city officials warned him they violated building restrictions.
Now Dunn is trying to get the judge who ruled against him removed from his seat on the bench.
According to a lawsuit filed recently in the 19th Judicial District Court, the local lawmaker says District Judge Beau Higginbotham violated state laws against holding dual public offices when he transferred to a new judicial assignment in 2019. In his civil complaint, Dunn alleges Higginbotham may have held office in two different divisions of the Baton Rouge-based court at the same time.
Dunn is asking District Judge Kelly Balfour, who is presiding over the case, to force Higginbotham to show that his resignation from his previous seat was lawful and that the oath he took to move to another post in 2019 was legal. If the judge's transition doesn't check out, Dunn is asking Balfour to declare Higginbotham "has no right to remain in 'sitting'" on the 19th JDC bench and to vacate his seat.
State Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, lodged the Sept. 5 petition for a declaratory judgement against Higginbotham on Dunn's behalf, district court records indicate. Jordan is also Dunn's attorney in the city-parish District 6 councilman's ongoing legal battle against his former neighbors, Donna and Eugene Joseph Michelli.
Higginbotham sided with the Michellis following a March 23 evidentiary hearing, one for which Dunn and his attorney failed to show up. The judge ordered the councilman to pay his neighbors $57,703.88 for damages caused to their Sherwood Manor home from home improvements Dunn made to his Jane Seymour Drive property next door.
According to filings in that case, Dunn and his wife in 2020 widened their concrete driveway, had an outdoor pool house built and erected a fence in their backyard, within inches of the Michelli residence. The couple successfully argued that runoff from the cabana spilled onto their property during rainstorms and caused flooding in their house on multiple occasions, resulting in substantial damage to their walls and floors.
Dunn has appealed Higginbotham's ruling in the property dispute. Jordan filed a July 27 motion for the judge's recusal from the case, arguing Higginbotham has shown bias and prejudice against Dunn. An ad hoc judge will be assigned to hear Jordan's arguments for recusal.
The decision to assign an ad hoc judge was made Sept. 5, during Dunn's most recent court date in his fight against the Michellis. That same day, Jordan filed the lawsuit against Higginbotham with the Clerk of Court.
Higginbotham spent eight years handling criminal cases before taking over a civil docket in January. He presided over the court's Division M when he was initially elected in 2014 and swapped that assignment for his seat in Division C in 2019.
Dunn's suit alleges that when Higginbotham submitted his notice of resignation to depart Division M, he timed it to be "immediately and simultaneously" with being sworn into the new division. That amounted to a violation of statutes that prohibit public officials from holding two or more elected offices at the same time, Dunn contends.
The lawsuit references a public legal battle Higginbotham waged against his fellow district judges in late 2020, when he sought to force his way onto the civil bench after former judge Janice Clark retired. Higginbotham sued his colleagues for refusing him the seat, which Clark vacated at the end of 2020.
Higginbotham argued he had seniority to get Clark’s seat, but a majority of judges determined in voting against him that he lost his seniority when he switched divisions in 2019.
The civil assignment ultimately went to District Judge Ron Johnson and a retired special judge tossed Higginbotham's lawsuit in January 2022, ruling that the judges were immune from being sued for an administrative action taken in line with their official duties.