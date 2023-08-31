The youngest of the four men involved in a 2015 murder-for-hire case was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday, court records show.
Skyler Williams, 25, and two other men were convicted of killing Tahereh Ghassemi after they were paid by her ex-husband, former auto dealer Hamid Ghassemi. The deal came seven weeks after a divorce that left him paying him a settlement of more than $1 million, police said.
Tahereh Ghassemi disappeared from her home in April 2015 and a month later was found shot in the head in a shallow grave in St. Helena Parish.
Hamid Ghassemi paid a $10,000 bounty to Williams, Tyler Ashpaugh and Daniel Humberto Richter for the slaying, prosecutors said.
All three hitmen pleaded guilty to a reduced indictment for manslaughter. Richter, 41, was also sentenced to 30 years in prison last week. Ashpaugh, 28, died in prison in January.
Hamid Ghassemi was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this month and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19.