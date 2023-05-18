A man who pleaded guilty to brutally beating a 76-year-old to death in her Baton Rouge home while high on a synthetic drug was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday.
District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts imposed the sentence for Eric Romell Augustus as part of a negotiated plea deal.
Augustus' trial was set to begin April 3, when he faced a mandatory life sentence if found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 killing of Lovie "Dee Dee" Variste. Instead, he agreed to plea to a reduced charge of manslaughter on the first day of the trial, during jury selection.
“She’s so cherished and she was loved by many," Foxworth-Roberts said after listening to family members' mournful letters about the victim. "Very unfortunate that we’re here today as a result of this loss. The loss of her life at the hands of you, Mr. Augustus. That’s a void in the lives of those family members that can never be filled."
According to arrest records, Augustus admitted to Baton Rouge police that he smoked a variant of synthetic marijuana known as "Mojo" on the morning of March 21, 2018 in a Lone Oak Drive apartment. He said he heard God tell him to kill and that he thought Variste was a demon, the records say.
Augustus, 54, used wooden objects, including parts of a broken fireplace mantle, to beat Variste beyond recognition, according to testimony.
The retired cook and great-grandmother died of blunt force wounds. Augustus told investigators he'd dated Variste for about five months leading up to the slaying and they lived together for much of that span. But the victim's family members said those were lies conjured up by the defendant, indicating Variste's husband of 50 years died just three months prior to her death.
"You killed her and you had the audacity to make false statements against her," Variste's younger sister Shellie Birch wrote in her statement to the court. “You put it in the newspaper and in people’s brain that she wanted to be with you. But no, not in a million years because you are out of her character.”
After killing Variste, Augustus left the apartment without helping her and went to his estranged wife's house, prosecutors said. He told her he'd done something bad and, when the two returned to the residence hours later, Augustus reported the killing to police.
Augustus gave a tearful apology, telling Variste's family it was an accident and he didn't remember carrying out the fatal attack because he was in a haze of intoxication at the time.
"I’m so sorry, from my heart," he said. “If you can find it in your heart to forgive me, but if you can’t I understand how you feel.”
Variste was the third of 12 siblings who loved to grow her own greens, corn, bell peppers and other produce. She spent years as a cook at LSU and the Jimmy Swaggart Bible College and loved to make food for family and neighbors.
Loved ones said she paid Augustus to do odd jobs and cooked him meals to help him out because he was down on his luck.
"She fed you, she gave you food, she cooked for you," Birch said. "In no way did she deserve any of what you provided or gave to her. She just wanted to help you like she would help anyone else.”
One of Variste's sisters objected to the plea deal and said she wanted Augustus to serve a life sentence.
Foxworth-Roberts, the judge, told family members she trusted the decision made by the attorneys who knew the details of the case and understood the strength of evidence against Augustus.
“I hope that you maintain confidence and faith in this judicial process and the criminal justice system because our hearts do go out to you,” she said. “By no means do I want you to think that the life of Dee Dee, your loved one, is devalued and that her presence upon this earth will not be missed.”