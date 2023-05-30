The woman convicted of poisoning her boyfriend and accused of poisoning her husband will stay in jail after a judge reversed a ruling granting her post-conviction bail — a ruling that had stunned prosecutors and outraged the victim's family.
Retired District Judge Raymond Bigelow found Hale guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Damian Paul Skipper and handed down the mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole. But, in an unexpected move, Bigelow granted Hale $300,000 bond, which could have let her free while she awaited an appeal.
Prosecutors were caught off guard by that decision and sought an emergency order to keep Hale from being released, saying what the judge had done was unprecedented. Finding that Bigelow abused his discretion, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal tossed his bond ruling Dec. 29 and sent the matter back to the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge.
On Tuesday, District Judge Gail Horne Ray denied the motion to set bond. While she acknolwedged that the law allows judges to set post-trial bond for convicted murderers, she said she's never seen it done in her 44-year legal career.
“I have to go back to the fact that her presumption of innocence no longer exists," Ray said. "She was convicted – not by a jury of her peers, but by a judge, based on her decision."
The judge remanded Hale back to state prison to be held while she serves out her life sentence and fights to appeal her conviction.
Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, the lead prosecutor during Hale’s trial, said Bigelow never gave any reasons for his bond ruling. She argued there were no special circumstances in Hale’s case to warrant the unprecedented benefit of bond for a convicted killer and that the severity of Hale’s crimes made her a flight risk and danger to the public.
“Meshell Hale has every reason to flee,” Cummings said. “Appeals take forever sometimes. As you know well, appellate attorneys can drag their feet. If she’s out on bond, it actually, factually and realistically is a reduction of a life sentence.”
Hale, 55, stood in the courtroom Tuesday wearing a denim Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women prison jacket. Her Baton Rouge attorney James Phillip Manasseh suggested Bigelow's decision to grant bail meant he saw weaknesses in the case that could make it vulnerable to appeals.
“After hearing all the facts, after seeing and knowing everything about this case, he felt that it was appropriate to set a post-conviction bail of $300,000,” Manasseh said. “He obviously felt that there were some issues that were significant and are worthy of being heard. And felt that based upon that, bail should be allowed in this particular case.”
Family relieved
Skipper died in June 2015 at the age of 41. At the time, foul play was not suspected.
But then the charred remains of Arthur Noflin Jr., Hale's estranged husband, were found in his burned-out pickup truck in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward.
Investigators found he and Skipper had both been hospitalized with similar symptoms before their deaths. They exhumed Skipper's body and found barium acetate, a toxic compound, and his death was reclassified as a homicide.
Prosecutors relied heavily on evidence from Noflin’s death investigation to prove Hale’s guilt in Skipper’s homicide.
At the time of Hale's trial, Bigelow was a retired ad hoc judge from New Orleans assigned to the 19th Judicial District Court bench temporarily in the wake of late judge Christopher Dassau’s sudden death in early 2022. His ruling in Hale’s case came 11 days before his assignment in Baton Rouge ended.
During sentencing, Bigelow described the evidence against Hale as overwhelming. Nonetheless, he granted a motion from her attorneys to allow Hale a $300,000 bond while she appeals her conviction, saying he had "thought about this quite a bit." He revoked her passport and ordered her to remain on house arrest with GPS monitoring if she was released on bond.
At Tuesday's hearing, Skipper's family members sat huddled in the courtroom holding hands. They let out a collective sigh of relief when Ray denied Hale’s bond request.
“We knew what we were up against, but we just wanted to make sure that the judge felt the way that we felt and would render justice as it should be,” said Carol Noflin Hertzock, Noflin's oldest sister. “We had our prayer warriors here and everything just aligned. The judge made the right decision.”