If a woman in a same-sex marriage has a child, and the couple later divorce, should the biological mother's ex-wife be able to claim custody rights?
In some states, the answer is yes. But in Louisiana, the answer is no.
A Denham Springs woman engaged in a custody dispute with her ex-wife has filed a lawsuit challenging that law, arguing it violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
“We’re left with a situation where a non-biological parent in a same-sex marriage really has no rights,” said Charles Blaize Jr., the attorney representing the plaintiff. “They’re not really a parent and it creates all types of issues relative to the rights, under the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection provision.”
Legal observers say the case has the potential to set a precedent that could apply statewide. And advocates for LGBTQ+ equality say it is part of a national push to fully apply Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage across the country.
“What the Supreme Court has said is you don’t get to make that distinction anymore,” said Mary Bonauto, a senior director of civil rights director for GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, who argued before the Supreme Court in the Obergefell decision. “If you’re married, then the presumption of parentage — which has existed for 200-plus years — applies in this context in the same way that it would apply to a different-sex couple.”
But the law is challenging the decisions of a state legislature that has refused to change the law and has repeatedly declined to recognize the custodial rights of spouses in same-sex relationships who are not biological parents.
The facts of the case
Mary and Peyton Myers got married in Lafayette in April 2017, and Peyton gave birth to a son about three years later. The biological father has made no claims for custody, Blaize said.
Mary Myers signed the birth certificate, according to the divorce filing, but she did not formally adopt and never took steps to be properly filiated, the process of establishing her relationship with the child as a legal parent.
When Peyton Myers filed for divorce March 28, she asked a judge to grant her sole custody of her now 3-year-old son. She wants Mary Myers' name removed from the birth certificate.
She argues she, as the biological mother, is her son’s lone guardian and her ex-wife has no custodial rights under the law.
That means Mary Myers, by law, has to prove Peyton Myers poses a threat of “substantial harm” to her son to prevent the court from awarding her sole custody, Peyton's attorneys argue.
“Louisiana does not presume there to be a right to establish a legal relationship between a child and multiple 'mothers,'" Peyton Myers' attorneys emphasized in her petition.
But Mary Myers says the child’s birth during their marriage should create the legal presumption that she is a parent. She is asking a judge to grant her joint custody.
Erika Green, the presiding judge, will listen to arguments from both sides during a hearing set for Sept. 5.
“It’s an issue that with the ever-evolving laws in the state, it’s something that’s eventually going to have to be addressed," said Hannah Honeycutt Calandro, who is representing the Myerses' son. "It just is."
The legal issues
Most jurisdictions afford a man the “marital presumption of paternity” of any child his wife has while they are married. Courts or legislatures in several states have extended that marital presumption to the non-biological wife in a same-sex marriage of two women.
Louisiana is not one of those states. It was one of the 13 states that banned same-sex marriage until the Obergefell decision; the Legislature has refused to change the lawbooks to make its statutes gender neutral and does not currently recognize the custodial rights of a spouse with no biological ties to children in same-sex relationships.
Men in same-sex relationships also do not get the presumption of paternity.
Blaize acknowledges the defendants aim to overturn established state law and believes the case poses a legal question that will need to be settled in Washington, D.C.
“I think this factual circumstance means it’s probably going to end up in the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said. “Because the ultimate argument is whether or not Louisiana statutes are constitutional or unconstitutional as applied to the Obergefell decision.”
Attorneys for Mary Myers could not be reached for comment.
The Obergefell decision did not explicitly set rules for issues such as inheritances, property divestment, child support, custody rights and other issues that accompany wedlock. But the justices said that, to protect the equal rights of LGBTQ+ Americans, the law must provide the full “constellation of benefits … linked to marriage.”
In 2017, the high court went a step further, ordering states to recognize both same-sex spouses’ right to sign their names on a birth certificate in ruling on a case involving a same-sex couple in Arkansas.
LGBTQ+ advocates argue custody rights clearly fall within the "constellation" of marriage benefits, so the Obergefell decision applies.
“This is not a new issue, and it seems pretty clear that all of the existing case law ... would apply to this situation,” said Nesta Johnson, a family law attorney for the National Center for Lesbian Rights.
Yet in the ongoing 19th JDC custody battle, Peyton Myers and her attorneys have relied on a 2021 Louisiana Supreme Court ruling that does not recognize a non-biological spouse as a parent; Mary Myers contends that case does not apply because the couple was not married.
So far, the state courts have mostly limited Obergefell to the issue of marriage licenses. With state lawmakers refusing to weigh in, the current judiciary interpretation is that the landmark case does not apply to custody battles, inheritances, child support, visitation rules and other rights of marriage.
Blaize sent Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry notice of the constitutional challenge, an obligatory step whenever state law is contested in a case.
Blaize expects Landry to intervene in the case at some point to defend the legality of Louisiana’s custody statutes. A Landry spokesman on Wednesday confirmed the AG’s office is monitoring the case.
Attempts to change the law
The lawsuit comes after years of advocates trying to convince the Legislature to change the law.
Andrea Carroll, an LSU family law professor and council member of the Louisiana State Law Institute's child custody committee, said the group has crafted proposals three different times to change Louisiana's family laws to make them more gender inclusive. But she says those attempts have been met with stiff resistance.
“I believe that these laws are unconstitutional,” Carroll said. “We have tried to get the Legislature to changed them three times and they have refused to do so. I believe it’s because they hope Obergefell will be changed with a more conservative Supreme Court.”
LGBTQ+ advocacy groups on the national level have lobbied states to adopt the Uniform Parentage Act, a gender-inclusive doctrine that would serve as the blueprint for married and unwed couples across the board to establish paternity of minor children. So far, at least 24 states have enacted a version of the doctrine, according to the Uniform Law Commission.
Meanwhile, legal advocates in the LGBTQ+ community caution that signing a child’s birth certificate often isn’t enough for gay and lesbian families. They stressed the need for same-sex couples to obtain a co-parent adoption to formally establish their rights.
Joyce Kauffman, a prominent Massachusetts family law attorney, explained that adoption decrees are legally binding court orders that serve as an “insurance policy” if a non-genetic parent’s rights are challenged.
“People shouldn’t have to do it because heterosexual people don’t have to do it,” Kauffman said. “Even if the husband is not the biological parent of the child, nobody ever questions that. We certainly should not have to adopt our own children in order to prove our parentage. But because of cases like the one (in Louisiana), best practice is to do an adoption so that your parentage is protected no matter where you are.”