It took nearly 46 years for Wilbert Jones to clear his name after being wrongfully convicted of raping a nurse outside Baton Rouge General Hospital.
But in a decision announced Friday, the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld an appeals court ruling that deemed Jones “factually innocent” of the 1971 rape and paved the way for him to be compensated financially for the decades he spent behind bars.
"He was a little emotional when I talked to him," said Jones' attorney, Zachary Crawford of Innocence Project New Orleans. "At this point, he has been fighting for 50 years — over a half century — to have a court recognize his factual innocence. And for him, the money will help him have some financial security.
"But more than anything, it's the highest court in the state of Louisiana saying 'you are factually innocent.' And I think really on an emotional level, that has a lot of meaning for him," he added.
Friday's decision was a frustrating one for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, whose office fought against Jones’ compensation claim.
“We disagree with the court’s ruling today” Landry said in a statement. “This person was convicted by jury of rape not once, but twice. I am proud to stand up for victims whose scars last much longer than the trial. In this case, the victim has unfortunately died and could not make identification in court for the third time. Were she still alive, I am confident this outcome would have been different.”
Jones, now 70, was 19 when police arrested him for the sexual assault allegations. He was twice tried, convicted and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after the victim testified that he was her rapist. But the woman, who died in 2008, had uncertainties about her identification almost immediately after picking him out of a lineup. She told investigators Jones was much shorter and had a coarser voice than the man who abducted her from the hospital parking lot at gunpoint and forced her to a secluded area, where he raped her multiple times.
Prosecutors who litigated the criminal case failed to tell Jones’ trial attorneys about a different man who was arrested for similar rapes in Baton Rouge around the same time. That man better fit description of the slender, dark-skinned attacker with a gap between his front teeth that the victim in Jones’ case gave police.
After the similarities came to light in 2015, former 19th JDC Judge Richard Anderson ruled that prosecutors committed Brady violations and overturned Jones’ conviction and sentence. He was released from prison about two weeks later in October 2017 and never re-tried.
Jones petitioned the court for $330,000 in compensation in October 2018, arguing he was wrongfully found guilty in 1974. The statutory maximum for Louisiana exonerees was later raised $40,000 per year, with a 10-year cap of $400,000.
Jones’ attorneys indicated he will likely receive the maximum amount because he spent well over 10 years imprisoned.
District court Judge Kelly Balfour, in a May 2021 ruling, determined Jones failed to prove his “clear and convincing” innocence because he didn’t offer any new evidence that conclusively undermined the case prosecutors presented at trial. But the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal sided with Jones last August and ruled that Balfour misapplied the evidentiary burden he had to meet. The appellate panel said exonerees seeking compensation only have to show they are “factually innocent of the crime” they are convicted of, according to state law. The panel agreed that Jones proved it’s “highly probable” the other man was the actual culprit.
At a March 13 hearing, litigators for the Louisiana Attorney General’s office argued the appeals court misinterpreted the litmus test for wrongful conviction compensation in reversing Balfour’s order.
But the Supreme Court agreed that Jones did meet his burden by pointing out six similarities between his case and the cases involving the other suspect, who was never tried in connection with the victim Jones was convicted of raping.
“Based on our de novo review of the record, we find no error in the court of appeal’s determination that Mr. Jones did not commit the rape of (the victim),” Justice Piper Griffin wrote in the prevailing opinion.
In a dissenting opinion, Justice William Crain agreed with Balfour's stance that Jones failed to show “clear and convincing evidence” he didn’t commit the rape, something the judge said he unfortunately couldn’t achieve because the woman is now deceased.
“Before she died, she was never confronted with this new evidence of an alternative suspect, so she neither defended, nor recanted, her identification of Mr. Jones as her rapist,” Crain wrote. “Although uncertainty relative to her identification of Mr. Jones has been vetted repeatedly, its strength convicted Mr. Jones twice.”
The compensation claim now heads back to the 19th JDC. Innocence Project officials said Balfour will decide the financial relief Jones should be granted. Crawford indicated Jones should also be eligible for up an $80,000 “loss of life opportunities” payout reserved for exonerees who have proven their factual innocence.
"I think the Supreme Court came to the right conclusion," Crawford said. "That's what you hope for out of your justice system, and obviously from our standpoint at Innocence Project New Orleans, it doesn't always go that way. So it's good to see the system work as it should. And I think Mr. Jones being compensated is really a just result."